Audi’s team principal Jonathan Wheatley has insisted everything is on schedule for 2026 amid reports that its engine could be down on power compared to its rivals.

A report emerged in the week that Audi, which will be one of five power unit suppliers next year, is as much as 31bhp behind Mercedes, but Wheatley said everything was on track.

Audi F1 engine update given ahead of 2026 debut

With 2026 on the horizon, there are plenty of rumours over which of Audi, Honda, Mercedes, Red Bull and Ferrari have nailed the new regulations, with reports out of Italy claiming the newest supplier was struggling in comparison to its rivals.

According to the report, Mercedes has achieved figures of 420 kilowatts (571bhp) with its 2026 engine while Audi is hitting between 540–550bhp.

Wheatley, who is six months into his role as team principal, indicated that everything was going to plan.

“The power unit is in the final stage of development, which is a reliability phase,” he told F1.com. “Chassis is on track.

“At the moment, we’re looking to be firing up on schedule, which is fantastic news. The first time an Audi Formula 1 car, engine and chassis have come together. I can’t tell you how excited I am about that.

“We’ve got a great big challenge ahead of us, changing the narrative, creating the Audi Formula 1 team. It’s an exciting period.”

In the earlier press conference, Wheatley was asked if there was any concern that 2026 could lead to a 2014-style Mercedes dominance but he suggested it was too early to be making such predictions.

“I’m minded to look back to 2014,” he said. “There was the field spread that you mentioned and clearly one power unit manufacturer had done a very, very good job. But now look at us out here. Look how tight the championship is this year.

“So, we’re facing a not insignificant challenge—our first year as the Audi Formula 1 project. We have to introduce the chassis and powertrain together. It’s a big job. As Fred [Vasseur] will tell you, it’s not straightforward making all of that stuff yourself—building a team around that, expanding—plus, the biggest change in technical regulations in my time in the sport.

“It’s a fantastic challenge. It’s one we’re very excited about. And I think it’s a bit too early to talk about racing yet. We need to see how these cars perform on the track. And Formula 1 is always throwing up surprises. You just never know what might happen.”

Wheatley began work at Sauber earlier this year and said the tight nature of this year’s field has been his biggest challenge so far in the job.

“I think the biggest challenge, given the margins are so tight, is to get both your drivers through to the next session in qualifying, to try to get both your drivers in the points,” he said.

“The margins are so tight that the slightest little thing not going one driver’s way [can mean an exit]. So that’s my challenge.

“Looking forward and I think up till now, it’s been about really understanding the team, embedding in it, and trying to bring some changes which are positive, and to make those changes at the right moment.

“Because, honestly, I probably have a list with 1,000 things on it, and you can’t just do it all at once.”

