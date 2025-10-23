Martin Brundle, the long-serving Sly F1 commentator, has quipped that his famous gridwalk segment will “finish my career one day.”

Brundle made a total of 158 F1 starts for the likes of Tyrrell, Benetton and McLaren between 1984 and 1996, claiming a total of nine podium finishes.

Martin Brundle: Sky F1 gridwalk will ‘finish my career one day’

The Norfolk-born driver made a successful transition into broadcasting, commentating on Formula 1 for ITV, the BBC and Sky F1 over the last three decades.

The 66-year-old, who was awarded an OBE earlier this year, has become renowned for his famous gridwalk where he interviews drivers, team bosses, officials and celebrities on the starting grid shortly before the start of a race.

Brundle has been involved in a number of memorable moments on his gridwalk with the likes of model Cara Delevingne, musicians Machine Gun Kelly, Mariah Carey and Megan Thee Stallion and tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams.

Brundle was briefly joined on his gridwalk by Hollywood actor Glen Powell ahead of last weekend’s United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

And the veteran broadcaster joked that the gridwalk is likely to end his career at some point, with Brundle bound to make himself “look really silly.”

He told Powell: “So, this is the grid walk.

“It’s car-crash television. It’s one take and one take only.

“It’s going to finish my career one day because I’ll make myself look really silly.”

Brundle’s latest comments come after he admitted earlier this year that he is “terrified” of the gridwalk as he is only ever one ill-advised remark away from being “cancelled.”

He told The Sun newspaper: “I’m one sentence away from the end of my career at all times, or being cancelled.

“I’m terrified of the whole thing, because it’s live and it’s just pure car-crash television.

“Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Thee Stallion, I don’t know, getting knocked about by security guards. They’re the ones that people like.

“And then I meet some really lovely, fascinating, world-class people, politicians and royalty and movie stars.

“I’m very privileged with the people I meet on the grid.”

