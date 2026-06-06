A stunning late lap was enough for Kimi Antonelli to seal pole position on the F1 starting grid for the Monaco Grand Prix while title rival, and Mercedes teammate, George Russell could do no better than sixth.

Antonelli rocketed to the top of the timesheets in the final moments of the three-part qualifying hour, beating Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton in the all-important session.

Kimi Antonelli seals pole for Monaco GP

The championship leader was able to deliver when it mattered, after Ferrari dominated the opening day’s running in Monaco and Max Verstappen emerged as a possible threat for top spot.

It left the Mercedes driver at the very front of the starting grid for Sunday’s Monaco GP, joined by Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton, who mounted a strong challenge for another Monaco pole, will start third on an all-Ferrari second row.

Behind them starts Isack Hadjar, who recovered from a Friday crash to go fifth fastest, one better than Russell was able to do in the other Mercedes.

It’s then the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, followed by Pierre Gasly for Alpine and Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson at the bottom end of the Top 10.

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Williams just missed out on a berth in Q3, with Alex Albon 11th and Carlos Sainz 12th, while Nico Hulkenberg was the best-placed Audi in 13th.

The order then runs Franco Colapinto, Arvid Lindblad, Gabriel Bortoleto, Esteban Ocon, Sergio Perez, Oliver Bearman, Valtteri Bottas, Fernando Alonso, and Lance Stroll in a disappointing session for Aston Martin.

F1 starting grid: 2026 Monaco Grand Prix

Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

Max Verstappen Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

Charles Leclerc Ferrari

Isack Hadjar Red Bull

George Russell Mercedes

Oscar Piastri McLaren

Lando Norris McLaren

Pierre Gasly Alpine

Liam Lawson Racing Bulls

Alex Albon Williams

Carlos Sainz Williams

Nico Hulkenberg Audi

Franco Colapinto Alpine

Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

Esteban Ocon Haas

Sergio Perez Cadillac

Oliver Bearman Haas

Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

Lance Stroll Aston Martin

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