The F1 weather forecast is in for the Italian Grand Prix, and unlike the weekend forecast just gone at Zandvoort, the weather is due to stay consistent at Monza.

Mixed or uncertain conditions were in play at the Dutch Grand Prix last time out, but the Italian Grand Prix is set to stay dry for the weekend as it stands.

Italian GP weather forecast: What will the weather be like at Monza?

The early September slot for Italy on the calendar has meant the weather has been warm and dry for plenty of Italian Grands Prix in the past, though the odd wet race has been known to take place at Monza in years gone by.

This time around, the weather forecast is set fair for a largely dry weekend at the Temple of Speed, meaning the teams will be able to set up for all-out pace around the fastest circuit in Formula 1.

Skinny rear wings and the ultimate low-downforce setup are needed around this circuit, with the drivers looking to make their way through the corners as quickly as they dare while optimising top speed.

Italian GP practice weather: What are conditions like for Friday?

Friday 5 September

Free Practice 1 (13:30 local; 12:30 UK) and Free Practice 2 (17:00; 16:00 UK)

A rainy spell overnight on Thursday is due to give way to clearer skies for Friday as the teams and drivers get to grips with the track at Monza.

For FP1, a 24°C air temperature is due to be coupled with track temperatures from 35-39°C, with a light breeze across the circuit as the drivers take in their first laps of the weekend.

The air temperature is due to rise slightly for FP2, heading up to 26°C while the track warms further, with the circuit due to be between 41-44°C as the sun warms the surface, and a light 10-20kph breeze is set to be present.

Italian GP qualifying weather: What will the weather be for qualifying?

Saturday 6 September

Free Practice 3 (12:30 local; 11:30 UK) and Qualifying (16:00; 15:00 UK)

After a clear, dry Friday night, sun is due to be the predominent feature of Saturday’s action, with a light southerly breeze to match.

For FP3, a 24°C air temperature is due to be coupled with warm track temperatures between 37-41°C.

The dry conditions are set to persist all day at Monza, with qualifying set fair for 26°C air temperatures and a track temperature rising to 45°C.

Italian GP race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 7 September

Italian Grand Prix (15:00 local; 14:00 UK)

Continuing the theme of the weekend, race day is due to be dry and bright at Monza.

The warmest temperatures of the weekend are expected for Sunday, with 27°C air temperature coupled with track temperatures of up to 44°C for the drivers and teams to navigate.

Rain is highly unlikely at Monza this weekend, with the FIA’s forecast predicting wind gusts between 5-15kph during the race.

