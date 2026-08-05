Footage has emerged widely on social media showing Fernando Alonso at the wheel of his limited-production Lamborghini Sian in Monaco.

Alonso was first seen driving his luxury purchase ahead of the F1 2026 campaign, and was spotted out and about again in Monaco with the season at its summer break. Lamborghini Sians are currently on the market for up to £4 million [$5.4m].

Fernando Alonso back behind wheel of Lamborghini Sian

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

The Lamborghini Sian marked the company’s first example of a hybrid machine. Production was limited to 63 units for the coupe and 19 for the roadster.

One of the coupe purchasers was Aston Martin’s two-time world champion, Fernando Alonso.

The Spaniard was first seen at the wheel of his Sian – sporting the ‘014E’ number plate in a nod to his racing number – back in January around the streets of Monaco.

Just over six months on, Alonso was at the wheel of the Sian once more around the Principality, with a quick clip captured and circulated around social media.

🔥 Fernando Alonso saca a pasear su Lamborghini Sián por las calles de Mónaco 🌍 Tan solo hay 63 unidades en el mundo pic.twitter.com/dcxbHO0F4U — Nachez (@Nachez98) August 2, 2026

The Sian churns out a whopping 808 hp. 774 hp comes from the naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12.

0 to 100 km/h takes 2.8 seconds, and the Sian’s top speed is a staggering 355 km/h.

The Sian slots into a remarkable car collection for Alonso. His $11.7m Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde also features.

More on Fernando Alonso from PlanetF1.com

Fernando Alonso car collection: $11.7m eye-watering Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde on the list

Eye-opening Adrian Newey comment sparks Fernando Alonso response

Alonso will soon make a critical decision regarding his Formula 1 future. He has stated that he will make that choice after the summer break.

Alonso could continue at the wheel for Aston Martin as the team presses on with its recovery mission, or opt to retire from Formula 1. There has been rumours over recent months of a return to Alpine under Flavio Briatore, who remains Alonso’s manager.

Aston Martin team principal and design guru Adrian Newey is “pretty confident” that Alonso will continue as an Aston Martin driver next season.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Continue reading: Adrian Newey ‘pretty confident’ Fernando Alonso will stay with Aston Martin