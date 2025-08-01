Aston Martin have confirmed that Fernando Alonso will return to action in Friday’s second practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The Silverstone-based team announced on Friday morning that Alonso, who turned 44 earlier this week, would miss FP1 in Budapest as he manages a muscular injury in his back.

Alonso’s absence saw long-serving Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich partner Lance Stroll in the opening practice session at the Hungaroring.

Drugovich posted the 16th-fastest time of the session with Stroll classified 10th.

Ahead of Friday’s second session in Hungary, Aston Martin has confirmed that Alonso will take his place in the cockpit after having “further treatment” with the two-time World Champion deemed fit by the FIA.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin said: “Fernando Alonso will be back in the AMR25 for FP2 this afternoon.

“He chose to sit out the opening practice session to limit his time in the car as he manages a muscular injury in his back.

“Having undergone further treatment this morning and medically cleared by the FIA, Fernando will be back in the AMR25 alongside Lance Stroll.

“Felipe Drugovich delivered a busy FP1 programme with Lance earlier today, collecting important data as the team continues to evaluate recent car updates.”

Aston Martin stopped short of confirming at this stage whether Alonso will participate in the remainder of the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Friday morning, Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack pointed to the lack of “recovery time” following last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix as a key factor behind the cautious management of Alonso’s condition.

Krack said: “Fernando developed this small muscular problem after Spa.

“With the intensity of our calendar, there is never enough recovery time. Even for sleep, sometimes, there’s not enough recovery time because you have to travel, so I think that is one of the issues.

“So we elected to just increase the recovery time and drop out of FP1, which is normally the least important session, and the plan is to have Fernando in the car from FP2 onwards.”

Asked how much of a difference missing FP1 would make for Alonso given the short turnaround between Friday’s practice sessions, he added: “I don’t think it’s the hours.

“It’s probably more the lower amount of laps rather than the hours.

“We have obviously made some modifications in his seating position. We have checked some stuff yesterday, how to make it more comfortable for him, so we’re quite confident that he will be fine.”

