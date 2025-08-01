A minor back muscle injury sidelined Fernando Alonso in FP1 before the Hungarian Grand Prix, but the Spaniard was back on track for FP2.

Alonso has said there’s “no pain” in the car, though he’ll be looking forward to resting during summer break.

Fernando Alonso issues back injury update

Aston Martin reserve driver Felipe Drugovich found himself gearing up for a surprise FP1 outing ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix after Fernando Alonso opted to sit out the session with a back injury.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin said: “Fernando Alonso will be back in the AMR25 for FP2 this afternoon.

“He chose to sit out the opening practice session to limit his time in the car as he manages a muscular injury in his back.

“Having undergone further treatment this morning and medically cleared by the FIA, Fernando will be back in the AMR25 alongside Lance Stroll.

“Felipe Drugovich delivered a busy FP1 programme with Lance earlier today, collecting important data as the team continues to evaluate recent car updates.”

Further, Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack told PlanetF1.com that Alonso opted to sit out FP1 as a precautionary measure, stating that it’s less about needing time to recover and more about reducing the number of laps he must turn over the weekend, thereby reducing the strain on the injured muscle.

But Alonso was back in action for FP2, where he expressed feeling “no pain” behind the wheel.

Asked for a status update on his back, Alonso replied, “It’s the same as yesterday. It’s going to be like this the whole weekend.

“I have a small injury on my muscle at the back, on the lumbar area. I need some rest, but the summer break is coming, so it’s another two days of managing the comfort on the seat.”

However, Alonso said that he and Aston Martin were able to find “different solutions with air pads” in the car, which meant that “I had no pain in FP2, so that’s positive.”

Asked if this is a common racing injury, Alonso replied, “Yeah, always you have small pain and discomfort here and there.”

He then revealed the extent to which he and his team began addressing the issue.

“The thing is that we did an MRI last week just to check properly,” he explained, “and we saw a small, small injury on the muscle.

“Obviously, if you are a normal person, you will sit a little bit for two weeks!

“But I think it is manageable. I don’t have pain in the car which is an important thing.”

That was quite self-evident, considering the fact that Alonso brought home his Aston Martin with the fifth-fastest time in FP2, +0.609 seconds in arrears of pacesetter Lando Norris and just behind teammate Lance Stroll.

“The balance is still maybe not in the window where probably I would like the car to be; a little bit of understeer mid-corner and struggling to rotate the car on the slow speed,” he said of his FP2 pace.

“But normal for a first practice of the weekend.

“Let’s see what we can change overnight. And also yes, couple of tests that the guys did in FP1, we need to review the data and put the fastest car tomorrow.”

