Aston Martin has confirmed that Fernando Alonso is out of the first practice session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Confirming that this is due to a “muscular injury in this back”, which Alonso has been managing in the days following the Hungarian Grand Prix, Aston Martin reserve Felipe Drugovich will step up to contest FP1 in the Spaniard’s place.

Whether Alonso will be in the Aston Martin AMR25 in Hungary remains unclear, with the team to make a decision as the race weekend progresses over where Alonso could make his return to the track.

In a social media statement addressing the situation, Aston Martin wrote: “In the days following the Belgian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso has been managing a muscular injury in his back.

“As he continues with treatment this morning, he has chosen to sit out of FP1.

“Felipe Drugovich will drive in FP1 alongside Lance Stroll.

“A decision will then be made on Fernando’s participation in FP2 and the remainder of the weekend in due course.”

Alonso has much happier memories of the Hungaroring, this the venue where he claimed his very first Formula 1 victory in 2003, and he will be determined to head into action for the F1 2025 staging, as Aston Martin look to bounce back from a challenging Belgian Grand Prix.

Alonso had been on a run of four top 10 finishes before the visit to Spa-Francorchamps brought that streak to an end, Alonso having expressed his view going into the Hungarian Grand Prix that last weekend’s struggles were circuit specific.

Asked what the problem was for Aston Martin in Spa, Alonso finishing P17 and Stroll P14, he told the media, including PlanetF1.com: “I think it was the circuit layout. Or I want to think that.

“We were a little bit uncompetitive in Spa, and the car was not really any different than the previous races. Since FP1, we were not in the pace.

“Because we started last and we changed the engine and etc, we bet on a completely wet race, and it didn’t happen. So a little bit of bad luck as well there, but I think the layout was the main thing.”

On Aston Martin’s Hungarian GP changes, he added: “I hope it’s a little bit more like Q3, or a bit more competitive.

“In Spa, we were 19th and 20th in qualifying, so we don’t want to be in that position.”

