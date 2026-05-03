The FIA has outlined its contingency plan should lightning disrupt the Miami Grand Prix, as thunderstorms force a revised race start time.

The threat of thunderstorms prompted officials to bring forward the start time of Sunday’s race amid concerns safety considerations could interrupt the event.

FIA reveal Miami GP lightning contingency reveal

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Lightning in the Miami region threatened the Grand Prix, with forecasts predicting the worst of the weather to hit as the race was set to start at 4pm.

To minimise potential impact on the event, the FIA and Formula One Management have agreed to move the race forward to 1pm local time.

Local regulations mandate that, should there be a lightning strike within 6 miles of the circuit that the race must be red flagged.

That’s a result of shelter in place obligations which ultimately falls under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970.

While not explicitly stated, established practice to meet safety obligations in the event of lightning, workers must shelter for 30 minutes after the last strike.

To meet those requirements, the FIA has issued its own guidelines on how the race will be managed if shelter in place procedures are necessary.

Pre-race procedure

Prior to the start of the race, cars on the grid or in pit lane will be pushed back into the garage, with the doors to remain open.

Once Race Director Rui Marques is satisfied conditions have improved, cars will be returned either to the grid or the pit lane, and the starting procedure resumed from the 10-minute signal.

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In-race procedure

Should shelter in place procedures be necessary during the race, it will be suspended with cars stopped in the pit lane.

From there, they’ll be pushed into garages, with the doors left open (unless instructed otherwise).

During the suspension, cars can be worked on while in the garage or once returned to the pit lane.

That work is limited to accident repair, tyre changes, or changes to radiator and ducting; setup changes cannot be made.

Once Race Control is satisfied the race can resume, teams will be given at least 20 minutes warning, during which time teams will re-establish the running order by pushing their cars into pit lane.

Should it not be possible for the race to be resumed, the result will be taken from the end of the penultimate lap prior to its suspension.

No points will be awarded unless at least two complete and consecutive racing laps have been completed without a Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car.

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