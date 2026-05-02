Miami Grand Prix qualifying was a story of twists and turns, as Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious to make it three pole positions in a row.

Max Verstappen and Red Bull were back on daunting form, and Ferrari were in the mix, but Verstappen could not quite do enough to deny Antonelli pole in Miami, where four different manufacturers will be represented on the front two rows.

Kimi Antonelli on pole as Miami GP qualifying delivers

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Lando Norris took a comfortable Sprint win from McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, but now it was time for one-lap performance to take back over.

The opening Q1 segment would find, and eliminate, the slowest six drivers.

Gabriel Bortoleto faced being one of those eliminated. The Audi driver was disqualified from the Sprint results due to an engine intake air pressure breach, and his R26 was up on the stands as Q1 began.

Verstappen – upset over “four seconds” lost as he attempted to return a Sprint position to Lewis Hamilton – put down a strong Q1 marker from the get-go. Only Antonelli and Norris were within a tenth of the Dutchman’s 1:29.099.

Used softs were the order of the day for the frontrunners.

Bortoleto hit the track with five minutes of Q1 remaining.

The Cadillacs, Aston Martins and Arvid Lindblad were down there with Bortoleto in the elimination zone.

Piastri was struggling to crack the top 10.

Antonelli, meanwhile, switched to new softs, and went four and a half tenths clear out front.

Bortoleto, Perez, Bottas, Stroll, Alonso and Lindblad were out. Piastri, on used softs only, survived in P16.

Bortoleto suffered a rear brake fire as he attempted to limp back to the pits.

Verstappen had new tyres bolted onto his RB22 for the start of Q2. Not that he was feeling the benefits.

“These tyres are terrible. They have no grip.”

Hamilton established an early lead with a 1:28.477. This was a pivotal qualifying session for Hamilton who, after the Sprint, complained of a recurring software issue which cost him three tenths.

Antonelli matched Hamilton’s time identically, while a huge slide for Norris ended his lap.

When Norris did get a lap in, it was P9 only, keeping the pressure on.

McLaren’s Zak Brown had spoken of some power issues impacting Piastri during Q1. One wondered whether Norris was experiencing the same issues.

Norris questioned an absence of deployment out of Turn 16. McLaren suggested that it was just the wind.

Brown later confirmed a boost issue.

Antonelli found another six hundredths on his final lap to clear Hamilton out front. That was until Verstappen pumped in a 1:28.116, the four-time world champion and his RB22 looking a far happier and dangerous combination in Miami.

Albon, Ocon, Sainz, Bearman, Lawson and Hulkenberg were out.

On to Q3 and a truly unpredictable battle for pole position. Verstappen, Mercedes and Ferrari were all in the conversation, while McLaren could not be ruled out with a clean run, and based on evidence from the race weekend so far.

Piastri’s 1:28.6 was the time to chase.

It proved a weak benchmark, as a series of provisional pole laps arrived.

Antonelli proved the early class of the Q3 field. A 1:27.798 had him on provisional pole by more than three tenths from Leclerc.

The championship leader let out a “that was close” as he and Russell emerged from the garage for those critical final laps, Russell squeezing around the outside and ahead of the impressive sister Mercedes.

The Ferraris and McLarens could not trouble Antonelli, but Verstappen was on a charge.

Alas, the resurgent Red Bull racer fell 0.166s short, as Antonelli made it three poles in a row.

Q3 results

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:27.798

2 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.166

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.345

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.385

5 George Russell Mercedes +0.399

6 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.521

7 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.702

8 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.964

9 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.991

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.012

Q2 results

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 1:28.116

2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.173

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.199

4 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.216

5 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.361

6 George Russell Mercedes +0.361

7 Lando Norris McLaren +0.804

8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.825

9 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.859

10 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.954

—-

11 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.323

12 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.383

13 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +1.451

14 Carlos Sainz Williams +1.452

15 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.656

16 Alexander Albon Williams +1.830

Q1 results

1 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1:28.653

2 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.285

3 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing +0.446

4 Lando Norris McLaren +0.530

5 Isack Hadjar Red Bull Racing +0.671

6 Oliver Bearman Haas F1 Team +0.687

7 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.830

8 George Russell Mercedes +0.839

9 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.887

10 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.931

11 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.942

12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +0.992

13 Alexander Albon Williams +1.067

14 Esteban Ocon Haas F1 Team +1.185

15 Pierre Gasly Alpine +1.261

16 Oscar Piastri McLaren +1.267

—-

17 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +1.480

18 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +2.445

19 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +2.511

20 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.976

21 Sergio Perez Cadillac +3.314

22 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +5.084

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Miami GP race time decision imminent as FIA assesses lightning threat