Miami Grand Prix qualifying kept us on the edge of our seats. Kimi Antonelli emerged on pole position.

With that, the teenage championship leader made it three pole positions in a row. Let us take a look at the full starting grid for the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.

Kimi Antonelli on pole in Miami

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Antonelli was joined by Red Bull’s resurgent Max Verstappen and the Ferraris in a gripping pole battle. McLaren also could not be ruled out.

Verstappen provided the sternest Q3 threat, but was forced to settle for a spot on the front row alongside an ever-impressive Antonelli.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will be at the head of row two with McLaren’s Lando Norris for company. That means four different manufacturers are represented on the front two rows of the grid.

George Russell goes from row three, alongside his former teammate Lewis Hamilton.

Oscar Piastri, Franco Colapinto, Isack Hadjar and Pierre Gasly complete the top 10.

Audi’s Nico Hulkenberg is to launch from P11. Racing Bulls’ Liam Lawson starts P12.

Oliver Bearman starts P13 in the Haas, joined by Williams’ Carlos Sainz on the seventh row.

Esteban Ocon is next up, as Alex Albon, Arvid Lindblad, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez and Gabriel Bortoleto complete the Miami Grand Prix grid.

Full 2026 Miami Grand Prix starting grid

1. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

7. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8. Franco Colapinto, Alpine

9. Isack Hadjar, Red Bull

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Audi

12. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

13. Oliver Bearman, Haas

14. Carlos Sainz, Williams

15. Esteban Ocon, Haas

16. Alex Albon, Williams

17. Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

18. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20. Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac

21. Sergio Perez, Cadillac

22. Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

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Read next – Miami Grand Prix: Kimi Antonelli snatches pole in thrilling qualifying battle