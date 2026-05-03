The Miami Grand Prix will start three hours earlier than originally scheduled, it has been confirmed.

With a threat of rain and thunderstorms in the Miami area for Sunday, talk soon bubbled up over whether the Miami Grand Prix would require rescheduling.

Miami GP start time changed amid storm threat

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The Miami Grand Prix will now start at 1pm local time – 6pm in the UK.

A joint statement from the FIA, Formula One Management, and Miami Grand Prix confirmed the new start time.

“Following discussions between FIA, FOM and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time,” the statement announced.

“This decision has been taken to ensure the least amount of disruption to the race, and to ensure the maximum possible window to complete the Grand Prix in the best conditions and to prioritise the safety of drivers, fans, teams and staff.”

As a result of the revised F1 start time, the Formula 2 Feature race will also start earlier.

“Following the decision to move the start of Sunday’s Miami F1 Grand Prix due to the weather forecast, the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race has been rescheduled,” a statement.

“The Formation Lap will now start at 09.25am, local time.”

Various regulations and guidelines relating to stormy weather posed a risk of significant disruption to the scheduled running of the race.

Formula 1, and the sport’s governing body, the FIA, met following qualifying to discuss the scheduling for Sunday’s race.

Initially, the Miami Grand Prix was due to start at 4pm local time.

The possibility of lightning strikes is believed to have been the greatest concern.

As previously reported, while there is no specific law regulating lightning strikes in Florida, it is covered in the OSH Act of 1970 which outlines the responsibility of employers protecting the welfare of workers.

Further, the National Weather Service has issued general guidelines for safety, colloquially referred to as the 30-30 rule, which states that shelter should be sought if there is less than 30 seconds between a lightning strike being seen and the thunder. That equates to around 6 miles.

It’s then advised to shelter in place for 30 minutes, a period which resets with any subsequent lightning strike.

Underlying those elements are Florida civil liability requirements and permitting regulations, and the Mimi International Autodrome’s own safety requirements and processes.

Therefore, should lightning strike within 6 miles of the circuit, track workers would be obliged to seek shelter, necessitating the race be red flagged.

A minimum of a 30-minute delay would then following, during which time the clock which governs the window the race can be held in will continue to tick down.

The latest weather forecast has resulted in a Rain Hazard being declared by the FIA for Sunday, with the official weather service forecasting a probability of rain greater than 40 percent during the current schedule.

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