Isack Hadjar has been excluded from qualifying at the Miami Grand Prix and will start the race from the pit lane after falling foul of the F1’s technical regulations.

During post-qualifying scrutineering, Hadjar’s RB22’s floor was found to be illegal as it protruded two millimetres beyond the dimensions defined in the F1 2026 technical regulations.

Isack Hadjar disqualified after Miami qualifying breach

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Red Bull debuted a new floor at the Miami Autodrome, one of seven updates to the RB22.

However, Hadjar‘s new floor didn’t meet the technical requirements as it was found to be 2mm too wide during post-qualifying scrutineering.

FIA technical delegate Jo Bauer noted: “The lhs and rhs floorboard were protruding 2mm out of the reference volume RV-FLOOR BOARD.

“As this is not in compliance with Article C3.5.5 of the Formula 1 Technical Regulation, I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration.”

The penalty for a technical fault is disqualification from the session.

The matter was heard on Sunday morning, six hours before the rescheduled 1pm local start for the Grand Prix.

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The stewards heard from Red Bull, who did not dispute Bauer’s report. Hadjar will therefore have to start the Grand Prix from the pit lane.

“The Stewards heard from the team representatives of Car 6 (Isack Hadjar). They did not dispute the findings of the Technical Delegate that portions of the LHS and RHS floor boards were protruding 2mm out of the reference volume RV-FLOOR BOARD,” the report read.

“This is a breach of Article C3.5.5 of the FIA F1 Regulations and the usual consequences follow an admitted breach of the technical regulations.”

Red Bull released a statement to PlanetF1.com after the hearing, confirming Hadjar’s pit lane start with team principal Laurent Mekies apologising to his driver for the team’s error.

“We made a mistake and we respect the decision of the stewards,” said Mekies. “No performance advantage was intended nor gained from this error.

“We will learn from this incident and assess our processes to understand how it occurred and to take steps to ensure it cannot happen again.

“As a team, we apologise to Isack, and to our fans and partners. We learn the hard way today but we will move forward.

“Now our focus is on converting yesterday’s encouraging showing into a strong race performance this afternoon.”

Max Verstappen will line up second on the grid with Hadjar starting from the pit lane.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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