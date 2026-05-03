AppleTV confirms new coverage time for Miami F1 race and fans can now watch free

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AppleTV has confirmed fans will be able to watch the Miami GP at the new start time of 1pm ET after race officials moved the race time.

The streaming service, which has exclusive rights to every race in the 2026 season, has taken to social media to confirm fans can live stream the race at the new earlier start time and is offering a free seven-day trial of the service for anybody who wants to watch the entire race free. You can sign up for a free trial here.

The Miami GP was originally set to take place at 4pm local time but has been moved forward by three hours because of the threat of thunderstorms in the Miami Gardens area.

A statement from the FIA, Formula 1 and Miami Grand Prix said: Following discussions between FIA, F1 and the Miami promoter, the decision has been taken to move the start of Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix to 13:00 local time in Miami due to the weather forecast that is expected to bring heavier rainstorms later in the afternoon close to the original planned race start time.”

As a result of the revised F1 start time, the Formula 2 Feature race will also start earlier.

“Following the decision to move the start of Sunday’s Miami F1 Grand Prix due to the weather forecast, the FIA Formula 2 Feature Race has been rescheduled,” a statement.

“The Formation Lap will now start at 09.25am, local time.”

AppleTV will broadcast the build up to the race and the full race itself. Fans will be able to watch the UK’s Sky Sports coverage, or access F1TVs live streams as part of the AppleTV package.

The AppleTV free trial also gives access to live timing, season highlights and behind the scenes footage of the 2026 season. You can sign up here.

The AppleTV trial is only available to fans in the US. UK viewers will be able to watch the full race on Sky Sports with the new start time of 6pm in the UK. The race was previously scheduled for 9pm UK time.