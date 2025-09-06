Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar has been given a warning by the FIA for failing to follow the race director’s instructions for a second time at the Italian Grand Prix.

And F1’s governing body has warned Hadjar will run the risk of a ‘more severe penalty’ if he commits a third offence at Monza.

Isack Hadjar given warning as FIA notes 'repeat offences' at Italian Grand Prix

After claiming his maiden F1 podium finish with third place at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Hadjar has endured a more frustrating event in Italy.

The French-Algerian suffered his first Q1 exit in Saturday’s qualifying session at Monza, with Hadjar pinning the blame on “super annoying” Williams driver Carlos Sainz.

Hadjar’s Q1 exit came roughly 60 minutes after he was punished for an incident in the final practice session, which saw him fail to take to the escape road at Turns 4 and 5 – otherwise known as Monza’s second chicane – after missing Turn 4.

Hadjar escaped a sporting punishment for the breach with the 20-year-old receiving a warning.

However, as the FP3 incident was the second time this weekend that Hadjar was found to have failed to follow the event notes of race director Rui Marques, the FIA has warned that he will face a ‘more severe’ sanction in the event of a similar incident at Monza.

The stewards’ report read: “The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 6 (Isack Hadjar), team representative and reviewed video, team radio and in-car video evidence.

“Car 6 left the track in Turn 4 and passed to the right of the gravel trap without following the escape road as prescribed in the Race Director’s Event Notes.

“During the hearing the driver explained that, although travelling at a low speed in an out lap, he locked up the left front while trying to warm up his tyres.

“Although this is the driver’s second offence of such nature during the weekend and repeat offences regularly warrant more severe penalties, the Stewards acknowledge that the incident happened at a low speed with no other cars around and no dangerous situation was caused in any way.

“The team and the driver were informed that another similar offence during the weekend will draw a more severe penalty.”

Hadjar cut a frustrated figure in the aftermath of qualifying at Monza, claiming he had the pace to reach Q3.

The rookie also teased that he is set to serve a grid penalty on race day with Racing Bulls expected to change his engine.

Hadjar conceded that his mentality was “probably not great” heading into qualifying after learning that he will have to take a penalty.

He told PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher and other publications at Monza: “I hate going into qualifying knowing that anyway I’m starting last tomorrow, so as well the mindset was probably not great.

“I like having pressure going into qualifying and this was just wrong.”

