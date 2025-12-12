The FIA has announced that President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem, has been re-elected to the position for a second four-year term.

Ben Sulayem won another term as the FIA confirmed he won the vote held at the FIA’s General Assembly held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

Having initially had challengers to the position in former FIA steward, Tim Mayer, and Swiss racing driver Laura Villars, Ben Sulayem ran unopposed after both candidates dropped their Presidential bids, due to not having the necessary backing from the FIA’s Member Clubs.

Deputy President for Sport, Malcolm Wilson OBE, Deputy President for Automobile Mobility and Tourism, Tim Shearman, and Senate President, Carmelo Sanz de Barros, were all also re-elected to their positions, which will carry through until the end of 2029.

Ben Sulayem said: “Thank you to all our FIA Members for voting in remarkable numbers and placing your trust in me once again. We have overcome many obstacles but here today, together, we are stronger than ever.

“It is truly an honour to be FIA President, and I am committed to continuing to deliver for the FIA, for motorsport, for mobility, and for our Member Clubs in every region around the world.”

Former rally driver Ben Sulayem took on the FIA Presidency in 2021, taking on the mantle from three-term President, Jean Todt, to become the first non-European President of motorsport’s governing body.

While a non-profit organisation, the FIA said Ben Sulayem’s tenure has seen a turnaround in financial performance, turning a significant operating loss into a surplus under his leadership.

Wider institutional reform is also said to have taken place at motorsport’s governing body, with its recent World Motor Sport Council meeting having set out and finalised regulatory framework for Formula 1 from the 2026 season onwards.

Ben Sulayem has also been a regular on Grand Prix podiums, having presented a President’s Medal as a new part of the traditional winner’s ceremony, with race winners receiving a medal alongside their trophy.

