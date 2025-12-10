Your F1 news from Wednesday has arrived, with lots to dissect after post-season testing in Abu Dhabi.

The World Motor Sport Council confirmed findings of its latest meeting in Uzbekistan, including rule tweaks for Formula 1 and IndyCar in 2026. Let’s dive right in.

F1 news: Ferrari and Mercedes offer glimpse into F1 2026

While 25 drivers in all were involved in post-season testing in Abu Dhabi, both Mercedes and Ferrari ran experimental parts that looked to simulate the active front wing mechanisms that will be in place in the 2026 season.

That led to the cars looking somewhat different as they rounded Yas Marina in the final day of running in 2025, but offered something of a hint at what may be to come.

Our Tech Editor, Matt Somerfield, takes a much closer look.

World Motor Sport Council reveals new changes

The FIA is going to hand out more Super Licence points to IndyCar drivers next season, offering drivers in that series more of an opportunity to qualify for a Formula 1 seat.

Alongside that, the governing body revealed multiple rules have been approved in relation to the F1 2026 season and beyond.

Verstappen tops F1’s highest paid list

Prominent business magazine Forbes has projected the earnings up and down the Formula 1 grid this season, with its estimates putting Max Verstappen marginally clear of Lewis Hamilton as the sport’s highest-paid driver.

There are lots of eye-opening figures among the drivers this season, with both McLaren drivers reportedly receiving a significant uptick in pay after its double title-winning year.

Sainz: No satisfaction from Hamilton misfortune

Carlos Sainz made way from his seat at Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton to join, and while the now-Williams driver scored two podiums compared to a first podium-less year for Hamilton, he took no pleasure in it.

“No, I am satisfied with my two podiums,” he told Marca when asked if he could find some satisfaction from Hamilton falling short. “I am not at all satisfied with the evil of another.

“I’m pleased that I’ve achieved two podiums with Williams in Baku and Qatar, and another in the Austin Sprint and I’m pleased to do it when last year there were many doubts about being able to achieve it.”

Untelevised Kimi Antonelli radio from Abu Dhabi

A clip has emerged from Kimi Antonelli’s cooldown lap in Abu Dhabi, asking race engineer Peter Bonnington about the outcome of the World Championship.

Pressing ‘Bono’ for how many points Lando Norris won by, the answer being two, Antonelli fell silent and was seemingly unnecessarily hit with guilt at his late mistake in Qatar the previous week.

The teenager approached Max Verstappen in the media pen to apologise, with the four-time World Champion quickly brushing his apology away as not needed.

