For the first time, Formula 1 has an F1 “season ticket” holder, as an extension, and expansion, of the Heineken partnership was confirmed.

New fan engagement activities are a key feature of the partnership’s evolution, which has included crowning Brandon Burgess the inaugural holder of the F1 season ticket.

Formula 1 and Heineken partnership revamped

Since 2016, Formula 1 and Heineken has been involved in a global partnership, the branding of the beverage company a regular sight around the calendar.

Formula 1 has announced the agreement of a new ‘multi-year partnership’ with Heineken which will ramp up fan activities. Arguably the most eye-catching feature is the newly-created F1 season ticket.

British fan Brandon Burgess is the first person to receive this season ticket, which will give him and a plus one access to all 24 grands prix on the calendar, with travel and accommodation included.

Burgess embarked on an F1 2025 mission to attend every grand prix, working with a £20,000 budget, and balancing it with a full-time job.

It has been confirmed that next year, the window will re-open for another fan to get their hands on the F1 season ticket.

In addition, Heineken will launch the ‘Heineken Star Fans’ campaign and content series, a celebration of the F1 fanbase, and home to exclusive awards and competitions. Heineken also will be given the naming rights to three grands prix per season under the new deal.

Formula 1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said: “For nearly a decade Heineken has stood alongside Formula 1 with a shared passion for creating an unrivalled experience and spectacle for our fans.

“I want to thank the Heineken family, Dolf [van den Brink, Heineken executive board CEO and chairman] and his team for their continued support and I am delighted that our partnership will bring even more excitement to spectators both at and away from track for many years to come.

“In motorsport, innovation is in our DNA, so I’m thrilled that Heineken continues to push the boundaries of engaging fans and taking them even closer to the action.”

“After almost a decade of creating unforgettable fan experiences together, I’m thrilled we will be extending and expanding our partnership with Formula 1,” said van den Brink.

“This new chapter of our partnership is about more than sponsorship – it’s about connecting with fans, creating unique experiences, and celebrating the global F1 fandom. In celebration of this contract renewal, we are excited to launch the sport’s first season ticket, giving a fan and a friend the opportunity to attend every race of the season – truly a once in a lifetime adventure.

“We can’t wait to deliver more fan-first activations, shared experiences, and showcase the incredible energy that surrounds F1, both on and off the track – all with a cold Heineken (0.0) beer in hand.”

