First impressions of Adrian Newey’s 2026 car revealed by development driver

Aston Martin-backed Jak Crawford revealed that he has been helping the team and Honda with development of their F1 2026 packages.

With sweeping regulation changes coming for next year, Honda will switch its engine supply to Aston Martin, as legendary Formula 1 designer Adrian Newey works on the chassis. Current Formula 2 racer Jak Crawford has been assisting in the simulator, and has found that it will be a “bit different” at the wheel of the Newey-designer car to come.

‘Fascinating progress’ made by Aston Martin-Honda

10 rounds remain of the F1 2025 season and current ruleset. After that, it will be time to embrace the new era.

For next year, smaller, lighter cars will hit the grid. Those will be powered by revamped engines, utilising a 50/50 split between electrical power and an internal combustion engine running on sustainable biofuels. DRS will be consigned to the history books, as active aerodynamics make their mark.

Such far-reaching change means opportunity for teams to catapult themselves up the pecking order. Aston Martin in particular are a team to watch, as they take over exclusive use of the Honda engine.

The Japanese manufacturer currently powers Red Bull’s two F1 teams, in what has proven a very successful collaboration with a total of six World Championships won.

In addition to linking-up with Honda, Aston Martin also has one of the greatest designers Formula 1 has ever seen working on their F1 2026 chassis. Having already tasted title glory with Williams, McLaren and Red Bull, Adrian Newey will look to add Aston Martin to that list.

After arriving in March, Newey has been allowed to place full focus on the F1 2026 Aston Martin. Lending a helping hand is development driver Jak Crawford.

“Off the racetrack, I’ve spent a lot of time in the simulator,” he said in an in-house Aston Martin interview. “I’m helping the continued development of the AMR25 and I’ve also been working on the 2026 project.”

With that tease, he was asked to expand on how he is influencing the F1 2026 Aston Martin. The American racer offered his first impressions of the package in creation.

“It’s been cool getting to grips with the 2026 models in the simulator and, as you would expect, it’s a bit different to the current generation of cars,” he said, “with new aspects such as active aero to get used to. It’s not totally representative of how the car will feel come round one in Australia next year, but it gives us a good idea.

“I’ve been working on the 2026 car in the sim and there’s been a lot of evolution, with both the power unit and the chassis.

“It’s been fascinating to see the progress we’re making based on our wind tunnel data and the work with Honda – I’ve never helped develop a power unit before.

“And I’ve never gone through this level of rule change in Formula One as a driver, so to see things others aren’t getting to see and play my part in the project is really exciting. It’s a privilege.”

How F1 2026 is shaping up

👉 F1 2026 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2026 grid?

👉 F1 2026: Confirmed teams and power unit suppliers for F1’s huge regulation changes

Crawford could yet line-up against Aston Martin on the F1 2026 grid. The 20-year-old is in talks with the incoming Cadillac F1 outfit.

“It depends a lot on what I do in Formula 2 this year,” Crawford said.

“If I can win the championship, it would be great for my career. It could lead to many opportunities, whether [that’s] with a seat on the grid or potentially again reserve driver next year in Formula 1.

“We’re trying to find any space on the grid, whether it’s with Cadillac or Aston Martin or some other teams.”

Homing in on the Cadillac F1 move prospect, Crawford added: “There have been talks. I’ve been talking, but it’s very slow at the moment.

“From my side, I just need to do a good job in Formula 2.”

Crawford has emerged as a contender for the 2025 Formula 2 crown. He sits second in the standings, 17 points behind championship leader Leonardo Fornaroli.

Read next – Ranked: All the F1 driver moves made for the F1 2025 season