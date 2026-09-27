Flavio Briatore called it a “very poor move” from Franco Colapinto which eliminated both Alpine drivers from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

In a statement following the race, Briatore said he would now consider “what course of action should be taken” after a double points finish evaporated for his team. The scale of measures which Briatore could call upon is wide.

Franco Colapinto instigates Alpine clash as Briatore considers ‘action’

At a chaotic Safety Car restart, Colapinto went in too hot down the inside of teammate Pierre Gasly into Turn 1.

Not only did that spin the Frenchman into retirement, but McLaren’s Lando Norris also.

Colapinto was later forced to retire his damaged Alpine.

The FIA stewards took a dim view of the incident, handing out a 10-second time penalty. That has been converted into a five-place grid penalty for the next race in which the Argentine competes.

That is due to be the Bahrain Grand Prix, in Malaysia, as it stands.

PlanetF1.com understands that Briatore was not happy at all over that race-ending teammate clash, the final decision over what happens next in his hands.

It is understood that Colapinto being stood down for Bahrain is not off the table. Nothing can be ruled out at present in the heat of it.

As such, any action could just as easily fall at the other end of the scale, something like the driver being made to pay for a team-wide dinner, or addressing the factory to apologise.

Or, the team could dust itself down, putting that crash in the rear-view mirror and move on, as the heat of the moment passes.

Alpine F1 reserve Paul Aron, who has made seven FP1 appearances for the team, would be an option for Bahrain if Briatore did take the most extreme approach.

But, the feasibility must be questioned. Aron, while impressive in his Monza FP1 as he largely matched Colapinto, does not posses any grand prix experience.

Furthermore, Colapinto has unlocked his best form to date in F1 2026, securing a contract extension for next season. To be stood down for a race, after what was clearly a major, but honest mistake, could be seen as a step too far.

Briatore had said following the Azerbaijan GP: “I feel very sorry for the team and for Pierre who did a great job all weekend.

“My apologies also go to Lando and McLaren for ruining their race.

“I know that Franco has taken full responsibility for it, as he should; in fact he braked far too late considering the context of the race and the Safety Car restart. It was a very poor move for a driver of his experience.

“I want to take time to reflect on it and consider what course of action should be taken, so we can learn from it and avoid such a situation in future.”

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Norris had called for Colapinto to receive a one-race ban, after being caught up in that Turn 1 ruckus.

Colapinto did apologise to his team and Norris after the race. A video also emerged on social media showing the 23-year-old apologising to the Alpine crew one by one in the garage.

F1 2026 will soon return to action with the Bahrain GP, at Malaysia’s Sepang circuit, taking place next weekend. That marks part two of a triple-header, either side of Baku and Singapore.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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