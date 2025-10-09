Lewis Hamilton’s start at Scuderia Ferrari has been plagued by struggle, frustration, and even miscommunication — but that’s all set to change next year. At least, that’s the prediction from Alpine’s de facto team principal Flavio Briatore.

“Next year,” Briatore has predicted, “everything will change.”

Lewis Hamilton comeback predicted for 2026

Much was made of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Scuderia Ferrari for the F1 2025 season, with many onlookers predicting it would represent a new era of success for both the driver and the team.

Thus far, those optimistic predictions have yet to pan out. Hamilton was able to secure a victory during the Sprint race in China at the start of the year, but in a grand prix itself, the best he’s been able to do is fourth.

The relationship between driver and team kicked off with miscommunication in Australia and has since led to Hamilton branding himself as “useless” behind the wheel of the challenging SF-25.

Many have wondered if perhaps Ferrari made the wrong call, but there are some who still retain hope.

More analysis from PlanetF1.com:

👉 F1 uncovered: Hidden details revealed under the lights in Singapore

👉 Russell to stay? Predicting the next move for every out-of-contract F1 driver

Speaking to a Radio Rai program called La politica nel pallone, Flavio Briatore stepped in to make ab old prediction for Lewis Hamilton’s future at Ferrari — namely, that he’ll be back in the fight for victory come 2026

“Sooner or later, he’ll solve the problems,” Briatore said of Hamilton.

“He’s a very good person, but F1 is very complicated today, with seven cars within two tenths of a second. This year, the only truly competitive team is McLaren.”

“Next year, everything will change, and we’ll be fighting for the podium too. You’ll see, with the new cars, Hamilton will be back in the fight for victory; he’s always great.”

The incoming F1 2026 regulations promise to once again level the playing field, allowing teams or drivers who struggled during this regulatory set to flourish in response to an era that better suits their talents.

While Hamilton’s current sixth place in the championship standings isn’t his worst-ever performance in F1, one can see parallel similarities between his move from McLaren to Mercedes back in 2013. There, it took several races for Hamilton to truly adapt to the new outfit; the following year, a regulatory change brought with it his ability to contend for titles.

Interestingly, Hamilton’s performance thus far seems to have changed Briatore’s mind regarding whether or not the driver is fit for the team.

Speaking to Sport Bila in January, Briatore admitted that while he “respected” the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership, he also had to “wonder if it makes sense.”

“Ferrari had two top drivers in Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz,” Briatore said. “I don’t understand why this great duo was torn apart.

“It is not my job to pass judgement, but if I had been in a position of responsibility at Ferrari, I would not have contracted Lewis.”

Read next: Five of the biggest flash points between team-mates in F1 history: Hamilton, Verstappen and more