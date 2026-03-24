Former Alpine F1 team boss Bruno Famin has left the organisation, having spent the last few years working in different areas of the company.

Famin was team boss at Alpine from mid-2023 to mid-2024, but stepped down from that role after that year’s Belgian Grand Prix.

Former Alpine F1 team boss Bruno Famin exits after four years

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Alpine has confirmed that Famin has left the organisation after four years, having joined to lead the Renault engine programme in early ’22, with his latest role being that of Alpine Vice President of Motorsport.

Formerly a long-term technical director and director of Peugeot Sport, Famin was appointed as the executive director of Alpine Racing to oversee the development of the Renault power unit at Viry-Chatillion.

In mid-2023, he stepped up to become the VP of Alpine Motorsports, overseeing all of Alpine’s motorsport activities across Formula 1, World Endurance, as well as leading the Alpine Academy and continuing to oversee Viry-Chatillion.

Shortly after, following the split with F1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer, Famin took over to lead Alpine’s F1 team under then-CEO Laurent Rossi during what was a particularly tumultuous time for the leadership of the programme.

Famin stayed in this role for a year before being replaced by Oli Oakes in the middle of 2024, while the Frenchman was redeployed to begin the transition of Viry-Chatillion into a hub for technology development, known as Hypertech Alpine, as the power unit programme was wound down.

Alongside that, Famin remained hands-on with Alpine’s World Endurance Championship team, working alongside team principal Philippe Sinault.

Ahead of the marque’s planned exit from the championship later this year, Famin has left the company ahead of the 2026 campaign, with a spokesperson confirming to PlanetF1.com that Famin had opted, by his own request, to step away to pursue new personal projects.

Axel Plasse, who joined Alpine last September as Vice-President of Hypertech Alpine and above Famin in the company hierarchy, bid farewell to him in the team’s preview of the upcoming WEC campaign.

“We would like to thank Bruno Famin for the work he has done and for the commitment he brought to the Alpine endurance programme,” he said.

“He played a key role in establishing the project and supported the team from its early development phases, which have resulted in three strong podium finishes as well as a notable victory in Fuji.

“I have already been supervising the program as VP Alpine Tech, and now I will also take on Bruno’s responsibilities, working more closely to support the team alongside Philippe Sinault.”

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