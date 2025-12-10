Formula 1 crowned its 34th World Champion on Sunday as Lando Norris beat Max Verstappen to the title by two points at the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

In doing so, he became the 11th British driver, and the first after Lewis Hamilton, to win the title and brought the United Kingdom’s tally to 21 ahead of Brazil, Finland and Germany. It’s a tally that baffles former Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas.

“It actually amazes me…”

Since it was officially declared a World Championship back in 1950, Formula 1 drivers from around the world have battled for the Drivers’ Championship.

From Giuseppe Farina, as the first World Champion in 1950, to Juan Manuel Fangio, the first five-time champion, to Michael Schumacher, the first seven-time champion – and to this day the only driver to win five on the trot, the best of the best have fought for the ultimate prize.

A prize their respective countries have celebrated.

Germany was the first to hit double figures thanks largely to Schumacher. He won seven, with Sebastian Vettel claiming another four and Nico Rosberg one.

Britain, though, stands apart.

The United Kingdom has 21 World titles to its name, thanks to 11 drivers, of which, as of Sunday, Norris can count himself amongst.

The McLaren driver overcame a 34-point deficit against his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri after the Dutch Grand Prix to win the title by two points ahead of Max Verstappen with Piastri a further 11 off the pace.

Norris, Verstappen and Piastri went into a three-way fight for the title where all, used uselessly, Norris had to do was finish inside the top three.

Verstappen, who lined up on pole position, grabbed the lead while Piastri challenged Norris for second place. But with Verstappen running P1, Norris just had to sit back, while McLaren’s tyre strategy meant the Red Bull driver would force McLaren’s hand.

Verstappen cliched the Abu Dhabi win ahead of Piastri, but Norris’ P3 meant he was crowned F1’s 34th World Championship and Britain’s 11th.

It is, according to former Red Bull mechanic, Nicholas remarkable.

After all, have you ever seen the way British drivers are on the road?

“It actually amazes me,” Nicholas quipped on X, “that Britain has managed to produce so many great racing drivers…

“Because one trip down the M1 makes it very apparent that most of the population couldn’t drive a nail into polystyrene.”

Nicholas was a well-known figure in Max Verstappen’s garage before stepping down in early 2025 from his role as a mechanic at Red Bull Racing.

Of Britain’s World Champions, one, Lewis Hamiltonn, is responsible for seven of those titles, Jackie Stewart has three titles and Graham Hill and Jim Clark both have two.

Mike Hawthorn, John Surtees, James Hunt, Nigel Mansell, Damon Hill, Jenson Button and now Lando Norris each have one.

