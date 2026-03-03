Formula 1 has announced a multi-year extension to its broadcast deal with Foxtel’s Fox Sports Australia and Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports will continue to be Australia’s home of Formula 1 under the terms of this new deal, which will see every practice, qualifying session and race shown live into 2027 and beyond, with every race live and in 4K* for Kayo Sports subscribers.

New deal for Formula 1 coverage in Australia

On-demand Formula 1 replays, unique live feeds and minis are also guaranteed as part of the coverage, which will also be available to FOXTEL subscribers.

Reacting to the announcement, Ian Holmes, Chief Media Rights and Broadcast Officer at Formula 1, said: “We’re delighted to be extending our partnership with the Foxtel Group so that our fans in Australia can continue to enjoy comprehensive coverage of Formula 1 on Kayo SPORTS and FOXTEL.

“The quality of the product and immersive experience they provide for fans takes them closer to the action, continuing to keep spectators on the edge of their seat.

“With new regulations, new teams, new drivers, new race locations and more, there’s never been a more exciting time to engage with the sport.

“As a forward-thinking, ambitious and technology-focused business, we’re thrilled to be continuing our partnership with Foxtel in taking our spectacular product to more and more fans across Australia.”

Patrick Delany, CEO of Foxtel Group, added: “Kayo Sports is Australia’s sport leader with the best live sport, and our extension with Formula 1 further cements our position as the premier destination for both local and international motorsport.

“This extension continues our commitment to growing F1 in Australia and strengthening our fans’ connection to it.

“We are partners in growth, and for more than a decade we’ve proudly supported the sport’s momentum, bringing fans closer to the action every season. That shared ambition continues to deliver results, with engagement reaching new heights and the 2025 season becoming our most watched season ever.

“We’re pleased to continue delivering comprehensive Formula 1® coverage to our subscribers, with every race live in 4K, alongside our popular F1®Minis, giving Australians the most comprehensive coverage of the sport. And with racing shown ad-break free, fans won’t miss a single moment.”

The F1 2026 season begins this Friday in Melbourne, as the new era of Formula 1 gets underway at Albert Park.

