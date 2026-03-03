Lewis Hamilton this season celebrates his 20-year anniversary as a Formula 1 driver, a number which he finds “hard to grasp the reality” of.

In a post on Instagram, Hamilton spoke of “20 years filled with incredible highs and brutal lows,” and encouraged people to match their dream with action and belief, expressing gratitude for those who have helped him along the way, and for his doubters.

Lewis Hamilton celebrates 20 Formula 1 seasons milestone

Hamilton made his Formula 1 debut all the way back in 2007 with McLaren, contending for the Drivers’ Championship in his very first season.

He reached that summit the following year, in what proved to be the first of a record-equalling seven title wins for the Brit.

Hamilton has also set outright F1 records such as most wins, poles and podiums, during his rise to becoming an F1 icon.

In F1 2026, Hamilton will resume his hunt for that elusive, record eighth title. Remarkably, this will be his 20th consecutive season on the F1 grid. Quite the accomplishment.

Hamilton took to social media to react to this milestone.

“20 seasons as an F1 driver. It’s hard to even grasp the reality of that number,” his Instagram post begins.

“It started with a dream. A dream some called ridiculous and said would never amount to anything. Despite that, the dream never changed, and I never stopped chasing it.

“A dream has to be matched with action and, above all, belief. Belief that doesn’t break no matter what’s thrown in your face or what you come up against. There will always be people who doubt you, people who try to block you, but you can’t ever stop fighting.

“Twenty years filled with incredible highs and brutal lows, with more mistakes than I can count. But those mistakes made the journey even sweeter.

“You hold the power to your destiny. Everything you need to succeed is within you. You will need help along the way, like I did, but that spark, that fire, is already inside you.

“I’m forever grateful for the lessons, the quiet moments, the chaos, and the many people who helped me chase and achieve my dreams. I’m grateful for the doubters and for the ones who tried to knock me down, too. I’m still here, 20 years on, still standing, still hungry, still focused on the dream. No holding back.”

Hamilton will begin his quest for title number eight this weekend in Melbourne.

Read next: Martin Brundle warns of ‘wild’ start to F1 2026 season