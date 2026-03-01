Martin Brundle sees a “happier” Lewis Hamilton heading into F1 2026, warning that this translates into a “fast Lewis” on the track.

A positive pre-season for Ferrari and Hamilton seems to have injected fresh optimism into this partnership, and Brundle suspects that Hamilton will acclimatise well to the new-look Formula 1. But, Brundle also warns that the competition will be fierce for Hamilton, starting at home with Charles Leclerc on the other side of the Ferrari garage.

Martin Brundle confident of stronger Lewis Hamilton season

The playing field has been completely reset for F1 2026, with more powerful batteries, smaller cars, active aerodynamics and biofuel among the major changes.

This overhaul made it especially difficult to decipher what order the teams were in after testing. Ferrari did impress, not only through its outright pace which topped the charts in Bahrain, but more so when it came to race pace.

Hamilton endured a harrowing first season with Ferrari, going the entire year without a podium for the first time in his career. Brundle, the former F1 driver turned Sky F1 pundit, was asked whether things are about to change in F1 2026.

“I hope so, for Lewis, for Ferrari.

“As Formula 1 fans, we always want Ferrari to do well, and I’d love to see that come right for Lewis.

“He seems a bit happier. He will be great at using the tools that are available to him under the new regulations.

“He’s got to beat Charles Leclerc in the other Ferrari. He’s right on it as well.

“But a happy Lewis has always been, and not just at Ferrari, has always been a fast Lewis.

“So I think if he comes into the season – and I have to say, Ferrari have been quite innovative over the winter, and they look in a better place than we’ve seen them for a few years now – so I’m confident that Lewis will have a better year.”

At the age of 41, Hamilton said he is training harder than ever before going into F1 2026. He will look to take a fresh shot at that record eighth Drivers’ Championship.

“Lewis transcends Formula 1 like no other driver, in my view, has before or does now,” said Brundle.

“But, he is going to have a lot of young guys, not much more than half his age, to beat as well, so it won’t be easy for him.

“But I’m confident he’s in for a better season.”

The season kicks-off in Melbourne from 6 March.

