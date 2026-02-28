Ferrari won’t need to worry about its qualifying pace this season as Will Buxton reckons that between its launch pace and innovative rear wing, the SF-26 could shoot from 22nd to first. And by Turn 1!

This year, Formula 1’s pre-season testing has been intriguing as, even after nine days of running, no one has an inkling about the season’s pecking order.

Ferrari launch pace and innovative rear wing impress Will Buxton

Mercedes was initially billed as the favourite with its hybrid engine, then Red Bull with its energy deployment, and finally Ferrari given its epic launches off the line.

“I’m going to start with Ferrari because they are the testing Formula 1 world champions, which we know means absolutely nothing at all,” Buxton said on the Up To Speed podcast. “But let’s start with outright pace. They topped the test.

“The regulations have changed this year. Now, every time the drivers hit a straight, they’re able to open the rear wing and the front wing, reduce the drag, reduce the downforce, increase topline speed. Every team, that rear wing opens. Ferrari’s doesn’t just open. It flips 180° and goes upside down.

“Now, what does that do, right? The basics of aerodynamics in Formula 1 are the opposite of wings on aeroplanes. Wings on aeroplanes are designed to provide lift and launch them up into the sky. Wings on Formula 1 cars are upside down and designed to push the cars down onto the track and increase grip.

“So, this wing flipping 180° essentially turns it into an aeroplane wing and induces lift, and that tiny little winglet at the bottom just helps to keep those tyres down on the ground so the rear tyres aren’t lifted up into the air. It’s incredibly smart. It means the Ferrari is lightning in a straight line.”

Ferrari looked particularly strong during the practice starts at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Even though the FIA introduced a pre-warning to the start process on the final two days of testing, that the drivers trailing it at the end of both sessions on Thursday and Friday, Ferrari was still the clear winner.

Potentially running a smaller turbo than its rivals, as George Russell had previously suggested, the SF-26 has been quick off the line. The Ferrari drivers overtook Russell before Turn 1 in two of his practice starts off the grid – one of which saw the Mercedes driver start from pole with Lewis Hamilton in P11.

“And as we saw from their practice starts, the Ferrari off the line… You’ve got all the other cars lined up row one, row two, row three. Lewis is back on like row 10. He wasn’t even in Bahrain anymore. And by the time they got to Turn 1, Lewis was P1,” Buxton continued.

“The way it looks at the moment, Ferrari could qualify on the back row of the grid and be leading the grand prix by Turn 1. That’s how good that car looks.”

