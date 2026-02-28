Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff confirmed that FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has always been in support of Mercedes during this compression ratio engine saga.

The matter has gone to an FIA e-vote, as the sport plots its path forward from this row which appeared over the winter. Wolff has already stated that Mercedes will accept the outcome.

Toto Wolff confirms Mohammed Ben Sulayem support in compression ratio dispute

Initially, Mercedes and Red Bull were the teams at the centre of reports regarding the new F1 2026 engines. It had been suggested that those teams found a loophole to increase the engine compression ratio when running hot, with measurements only set to be taken, as per the regulations, at ambient temperature.

The situation evolved to largely focus on Mercedes, with Red Bull Powertrains joining the voices of concern, leaving Mercedes isolated.

Mercedes’ four rival manufacturers proposed to the Power Unit Advisory Committee [PUAC] a new hot-temperature compression ratio test. This has been put to an e-vote by the PUAC. The deadline is 28 February.

Wolff was asked at Bahrain testing whether a dangerous precedent is being set in the sport. He was asked whether aerodynamics could, for example, be the next target for teams/manufacturers to gang up against a rival which is potentially ahead.

“It’s not only the teams. You need the votes from the governing body, and you need the votes from the commercial rights holder,” Wolff told PlanetF1.com and others.

“If they decided to share an opinion and an agenda, then you’re screwed.”

Fortunately for Mercedes, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem is on its side, according to Wolff.

Assuming that the four rival PU manufacturers – Red Bull, Ferrari, Audi and Honda – vote in favour of the new test, intended for introduction on 1 August, then FIA and Formula One Management support would also be required to achieve the necessary supermajority to enforce the change.

“All along, we had the support of Mohammed Ben Sulayem,” said Wolff.

“He’s someone, interestingly, that is a lot into his engines and his cars, and that’s why it was, from his perspective, clear what the regulation said and that the regulations were applied in the right way.”

Asked if Ben Sulayem can have an influence on solving such matters, Wolff added: “Well, yeah, of course, he’s the president of the FIA. He has all the powers in his hands to be part of the decision making. At the end of the day, it’s his call.

“When there is a super majority, the four of the engine manufacturers, plus Stefano, plus Mohammed, then you could say, ‘Well, okay, this is not a ganging up anymore against one supplier.

“Because I believe that Stefano will always look at it from the outside of the teams’, like I said, gamesmanship or manipulation.”

