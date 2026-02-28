Max Verstappen says Red Bull can be “proud” of the job which it has done with its first Formula 1 engine, one which ran flawlessly in testing.

However, Verstappen does not believe that the complete RB22 package can compete for victory currently, as the season-opening Australian Grand Prix moves closer into view.

Max Verstappen quells Australian GP victory hopes

Red Bull started a huge new chapter in its Formula 1 story by signing up for the new regulations as not only a chassis manufacturer, but as an engine manufacturer too.

These new F1 regulations may not fill Verstappen with much excitement, but, he has already heaped praise on his team for the job which they have done with this first engine.

Working alongside the Ford, the duo’s debut creation has hit the track in F1 2026. Its reliability was rightly applauded, considering that this engine was produced from a start-up operation built completely from scratch over the last few years.

On the reaction from rivals, with Red Bull Ford having been given its flowers for the job done, Verstappen is quoted by RacingNews365 as having said via Viaplay: “I don’t think they expected it either — they probably thought the engine would simply blow up.

“In that respect, we’ve done a superb job and have things well under control. We can definitely be proud of that.”

With the Red Bull Ford engine bolted into the back of his RB22, Verstappen will go hunting for a fifth World Championship.

Verstappen did though quell hopes of making a winning start to F1 2026 in Melbourne.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff and driver George Russell, plus Williams principal James Vowles, were talking up the Red Bull engine’s performance in Bahrain.

“If you then look at the performance, I do think we still need to take a step forward to truly fight at the front,” said Verstappen.

“At this moment, I don’t think we’ll be competing for victory. But you also have to be realistic, that wasn’t our expectation at the start of these regulations with our own engine.”

Verstappen said that since “the regulations are so complex,” there is “always something you can improve.” He pinpointed “correlation” as an area where Red Bull can make progress.

“You always have to take temperature into account, for example, of the engine itself, but also the ambient conditions,” he continued.

“That always has a significant influence on an engine’s performance. In that area, we can still take a step forward.”

The F1 2026 campaign gets underway in Melbourne from 6 March.

