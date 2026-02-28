Pirelli has confirmed the cancellation of its two-day wet tyre test at the Bahrain International Circuit amid escalations in the Middle East.

Formula 1’s tyre supplier has confirmed that the test’s cancellation came on security grounds and follows an Iranian missile strike in nearby Manama.

Pirelli cancels Bahrain wet tyre test over security concerns

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google for news you can trust.

United States President, Donald Trump, confirmed “major combat operations in Iran” had begun, with a US naval facility in Bahrain having also been subject to a missile attack in retaliation.

The strike took place in the Juffair region of Bahrain’s capital, Manama, approximately 30km away from the Bahrain International Circuit.

Due to the military strike, Pirelli has cancelled its plans in Sakhir to bring its personnel to safety as quickly as possible.

McLaren and Mercedes are known to have supplied mule cars for this test, with two days of wet tyre testing having been planned.

Pirelli said in a statement to PlanetF1.com: “The two days of development tests for wet-weather compounds, scheduled for today and tomorrow at the Bahrain International Circuit, have been cancelled for security reasons following the evolving international situation.

“All Pirelli personnel currently in Manama are safe in their hotels. The company is working to ensure their safety and arrange their return to Italy and the UK as soon as possible.”

More about the upcoming F1 2026 season

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Motorsport Triple Crown explained: Its history, prestigious races and only winner

The FIA and Formula One Management are understood to be closely monitoring the escalating global tension, with the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix due to take place in mid-April.

Such is the current state of global affairs, too, PlanetF1.com sources suggest paddock personnel are seeking alternative travel arrangements to next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, with many flights passing through or laying over in the Gulf region.

Both races are understood to still be going ahead as planned, but the sport’s governing body is evaluating the ever-evolving situation as it unfolds.

“Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks,” read a statement from Formula One Management to PlanetF1.com.

“As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: FIA closes compression ratio loophole with F1 2026 rule change