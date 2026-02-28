According to Martin Brundle, the mark of a smart F1 2026 driver is adapting to the rules and maximising their potential.

Brundle believes that one of the drivers who will successfully do this is reigning World Champion Lando Norris. The reaction from much of the grid towards the new rules has been cold, especially in regards to the increased battery management which will be required.

Martin Brundle says Lando Norris will thrive under F1 2026 rules

Teams and drivers got a feel for the new formula during testing in Barcelona and Bahrain. Next up is Melbourne, hosting the first test of these cars during a grand prix weekend.

The new engines deploy triple the amount of electrical energy compared to the old hybrids. This means battery management will be crucial in F1 2026 competition, with Max Verstappen the most vocal of the drivers expressing concern over this.

Drivers must also adapt to reduced downforce and active aerodynamics under the new regulations.

Norris heads into the season as reigning Drivers’ Champion. McLaren, meanwhile, is looking to defend its Constructors’ crown.

“If you’re a McLaren driver, you wanted these rules to carry on forever,” was the suggestion of Sky F1’s Craig Slater.

Brundle, the former driver turned Sky F1 analyst and commentator, responded: “I know what you mean, because McLaren dominated the last two years as a manufacturer. Wasn’t guaranteed it was going to carry on that way.”

F1 testing suggested that McLaren, Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull remain the top four teams.

As Norris looks to defend his crown, Brundle is backing him to make the “smart” choice in F1 2026.

“But for me, the smart drivers are going to go, ‘Right, we’ve got what we’ve got with these new regulations. How do we make the best of it?'” Brundle continued.

“And I think Lando will be one of those smart drivers.”

From his observations, Brundle believes that Norris is taking a page out of the Verstappen playbook, by inferring that everything is a bonus now that he is World Champion.

Brundle notes that Norris is beaming after his achievement.

“He’s a World Champion. So that’s already ticked the biggest box you can as a racing driver.

“I like the way Lando is going about it. He’s doing a bit like Max, but in a slightly different way.

“He’s saying, ‘Look, I’m a world champion. I’ve got that. Now anything else I can do after that, and I’m going to carry on doing it my way, being Lando, being slightly unsure of myself, I’m not going to be super confident, because that’s not how I am.’

“But Max said the same thing when he won his first World Championship, ‘Alright, everything else from here on is a bonus.’ But we all know that Max is so unbelievably competitive. He wants as many World Championships as he can get.

“Lando, I’ve not seen him this year yet, on TV or in person, without a massive grin on his face. He’s so happy.”

The F1 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix gets underway from 6 March with free practice.

