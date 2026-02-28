A different kind of F1 news round-up today, as the sport monitors rising tensions in the Middle East and how it may impact upcoming rounds.

While sport will, rightly, never be the priority in these situations, PlanetF1.com has kept a watching brief on potential implications for Formula 1 in the coming weeks.

Pirelli cancels wet tyre test in Bahrain

Pirelli cancelled a planned two-day tyre test at the Bahrain International Circuit this weekend, after a nearby air strike on a US naval base.

Amid combined US-Israeli military strikes on Iran on Saturday, Iran retaliated by conducting its own strikes on a major US base, situated in Bahrain.

Sitting around 30km from the track, Pirelli opted to cancel the test and confirmed to PlanetF1.com it would seek to bring its personnel back to Italy and the UK.

FOM and FIA closely monitoring Middle East conflict

While still weeks away yet, the status of the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix are being closely monitored by the FIA and FOM, as the situation in the Middle East constantly evolves.

“Our next three races are in Australia, China and Japan not in the Middle East – those races are not for a number of weeks,” a statement from Formula One Management to PlanetF1.com outlined.

“As always we closely monitor any situation like this and work closely with relevant authorities.”

FIA closes compression ratio loophole

Completely separately, the FIA published its updated regulations ahead of the new season, with some important changes having been listed.

First of all, a second test on power unit compression ratios – a much-discussed topic in pre-season – will come into force from 1st June, in time for the Monaco Grand Prix.

The FIA confirmed was voted through unanimously by all power unit manfacturers, meaning that Mercedes, which had been accused by rivals of potentially gaming this system but maintained its PU is legal, also voted for the changes.

Controversial Monaco tyre rule scrapped

Heading into the new sporting regulations now, the FIA quietly scrapped the mandatory two-stop rule which appeared at the Monaco Grand Prix last season.

It will revert to having one mandatory stop in dry conditions, as is the case with the rest of the calendar, with its addition having proven divisive in 2025.

Drivers were split on the idea when it was brought in last year, with Lewis Hamilton having urged the governing body to keep innovating last year when it comes to Monaco, given the stunning spectacle the race provides over a single lap.

Q3 extended in 2026 qualifying tweak

Finally, the drivers who make it through to Q3 this season will have an extra minute to put their laps on the board, with the session having been extended to 13 minutes.

All of qualifying remains an hour long, as the gap in between Q2 and Q3 has reduced to seven minutes to make up the shortfall. Sprint qualifying is not being changed for the year, however.

