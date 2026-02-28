The mandatory two-stop rule as used in the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix has been scrapped for the 2026 season, as the FIA revealed its updated set of sporting regulations.

As a way of looking to spice up the action around Monaco last season, an extra mandatory pit stop was introduced to stimulate strategic variability.

FIA removes extra Monaco GP pit stop requirement for F1 2026

With overtaking at a premium around the streets of the Principality, the change applied solely to the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix in an attempt to intrigue by forcing drivers to to use a minimum of three sets of tyres during the race instead of the usual two. The move did little to add to the spectacle.

Instead, as the race played out, teams looked to use strategy to their advantage. The Racing Bulls duo circulated a speeds that enabled Isack Hadjar to go a full pit stop’s time clear of Liam Lawson, meaning the French driver did not lose position as Lawson backed up those behind without losing a position himself.

At the front, Max Verstappen left it late to come in for his second stop, prompting Lando Norris to accuse him of backing him into the clutches of Charles Leclerc behind.

Verstappen left it until the final opportunity to pit, which dropped him to fourth on the road.

By the end of the race, a full lap had separated Lewis Hamilton in fifth and Hadjar in sixth. While not uncommon in years gone by, but in a season as closely-fought as 2025, it was a rarity borne out by teams playing strategic chess.

In the updated Sporting Regulations released by the FIA on the eve of the new season, the provision that the Monaco Grand Prix required an extra pit stop during the race has been removed.

Drivers react to 2025 mandatory two-stop race in Monaco

Hadjar, despite a strong result, was not best pleased at the innovation, saying after the race: “The problem is, you’re nearly falling asleep because you’re doing tyre management.

“It’s becoming really boring and, actually, sometimes I was picking up the pace because I was so bored that I had to keep thinking. So, that was a long way to the end.”

Hamilton had hoped for the move to be a net positive for the racing around Monaco, but that proved to not be the case.

However, he did urge the sport to continue looking into potential innovations around Monte Carlo, given the status it holds in the sport.

“I mean, I can’t comment on other people’s [race] but for me, it didn’t really make a big difference necessarily,” the seven-time world champion said after the race.

“They need to keep on trying with this one for sure. It felt very similar to previous times. It’s a very, very difficult track.

“You obviously can’t overtake, but still an amazing spectacle and an amazing location. I’ve never seen so many people here, it’s insane – and to drive on a single lap, it’s incredible.

“So, the Friday and Saturday is unbelievable, and the Sunday is kind of the day that you want off almost.”

The Monaco Grand Prix has moved from its traditional late-May slot in a calendar swap with the Canadian Grand Prix, as Formula 1 regionalises its calendar to look to reduce its environmental impact, meaning this year’s event takes place between 5-7 June.

