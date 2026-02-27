Max Verstappen is “definitely closer to the end” of his Formula 1 career, and reaffirmed that the new regulations are doing little to slow down that path to the moment where he will walk away.

Verstappen claims that he can “easily” leave behind Formula 1, his career already one that satisfies him. Verstappen opened up on a friends and family skiing trip ahead of F1 2026, which hammered home to him that he wants to “live my life”, one which does not involve spending “25 years of that in a racing car.”

Max Verstappen questions longevity under 2026 Formula 1 regulations

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Verstappen has spoken previously about the topic of retirement from Formula 1, making it clear that he does not intend to follow the Fernando Alonso or Lewis Hamilton model and race until his 40s.

Having broken into Formula 1 as the sport’s youngest ever driver, debuting at the 2015 Australian Grand Prix aged 17, Verstappen has gone on to become an F1 icon, winning four World Championships and performing at a level which has seen him enter the conversation of all-time F1 greats.

A new era for Formula 1 begins in 2026, though the revamped regulations have attracted criticism from Verstappen, centred around the increased battery management which will be required.

Verstappen referenced the new rules in his response on the Up to Speed podcast, when asked where he currently is on his timeline to exiting Formula 1.

Speaking from Bahrain testing, he responded: “Definitely closer to the end, that’s for sure [laughs].

“Honestly, it’s a tough one. I would say, of course, the current regulations are not helping the longevity of my career in Formula 1, let’s say it like that.

“But it doesn’t matter. I’m very happy with my career anyway already in Formula 1. I can easily leave it behind. I have a lot of other projects.

More on Max Verstappen from PlanetF1.com

FIA’s Nikolas Tombazis responds to Max Verstappen criticism over 2026 cars

Max Verstappen’s crucial advice to Isack Hadjar as he takes on ‘hardest job’ in F1 2026

“And also, I mean, who actually cares when you’re 60 or 70 years old, if you have won four titles or 10? Because you’re getting old, and I prefer to spend that with my family and really spend time with them before they are also not there anymore. That’s something that over time and realisation, I start to see.

“Last week, I was skiing with good friends and family and my sister’s boyfriend, they’re getting married, so I realised, like, this is fantastic, being able to spend a few days together and appreciate life, for sure.

“Who cares, trying to go 24 times a year around the world, trying to hunt for another title, and when you’re 60 years old or whatever, like, I don’t care if I win four or eight.

“I want to live my life. You only live once. And I don’t want to spend 25 years of that racing a car. So I want to also just appreciate life and what is out there.

“So, yeah, we’ll see. Maybe I sound a bit dramatic now, but I just don’t want to keep hunting or keep trying to live only for racing.”

Verstappen is under contract at Red Bull until the end of 2028.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: The 8 F1 2026 circuits where battery regeneration could be a nightmare