Max Verstappen said that of all the Formula 1 eras which he has experienced, the new regulations have created his “least favourite” era.

But, while Verstappen is not finding the new F1 cars very fun, he assured Red Bull and engine partner Ford that he will give absolutely everything he has, every time that he is at the wheel.

Max Verstappen says F1 2026 is his least favourite era

Barcelona and Bahrain testing is in the books. There, teams and drivers got the chance to get to grips with a very different style of Formula 1 car, compared to the ground-effect machines left behind.

Speaking from Bahrain testing, Verstappen told the ‘Up To Speed’ podcast about how the driving experience has changed.

“The car has less grip. It accelerates a lot faster out of the corner.

“Also, the whole layout of the car is completely different. The tyres are different, so the way you have to drive it around the corner is very different, because the grip is also generated a little bit differently, less through the floor. You are sliding around probably a little bit more, and then you have more power coming out of the corner. So with less grip, that’s a bit harder to manage.

“And of course, it depends also a bit what kind of corner you’re coming out of. So the lower speed corners, you’re just waiting a longer period of time to go full throttle.

“It is actually a bit of a change, I would say, to over the last few years, where you would jump back in the car in pre-season, and it’s like muscle memory, and it’s just a better car normally than the year before, and immediately you’re back into things, and it’s actually a very long day of just going through test items.

“But now, you definitely need to rethink your driving and approach a little bit as well.”

The word “management” comes to mind for Verstappen, a term which he thinks will sum up F1 2026.

That is a nod to the significantly increased amount of battery management required. Verstappen has already been critical of this, with most drivers following suit.

Verstappen went as far as to call F1 2026 “Formula E on steroids.”

Therefore, Verstappen was asked, sarcasm detected, whether this F1 generation is his favourite of all that he has experienced.

Debuting in 2015, Verstappen was there for the move to wider cars, the ground effect rise and fall, and now the sport’s new era of smaller, lighter cars and increased electrification.

“Probably I would say least favourite,” he confirmed.

“But that is because I think the word that you can use for the whole year will be management. I think that’s the right word.”

Verstappen stressed that his lack of enthusiasm for the new F1 will not mean a lack of effort.

F1 2026 is a huge year for Red Bull, as its very first engine, developed in partnership with Ford, hits the grid.

Barcelona and Bahrain testing featured remarkably few reliability issues for either Red Bull team, considering that the Red Bull Powertrains Ford operation was built from scratch over recent years.

“I mean, at the end of the day, when you go into competition, you will always do the best you can with what you have, because it’s the same for everyone,” Verstappen continued.

“But, sometimes things can be more enjoyable than others, and for me personally, it’s not so enjoyable.

“But I do know, of course, that when I sit in the car, I will always give it my best, because also the people that have designed the car and the engine this year, it’s been honestly incredible to witness how these guys have started from zero and have given us a power unit that is running well. We don’t have any issues.

“Is it fast enough? I have no idea. We have to wait and see.

“But honestly, it’s just incredible to work with all these great people. And for me to then say that it’s the least enjoyable, is not very nice. But, I also want to say that I know that when I sit in the car, of course, I will always give it my very best.

“But, yeah, it’s just not really enjoyable. I mean, it’s not pure Formula 1.”

F1 2026 gets underway with the Australian Grand Prix. Free practice at Albert Park commences on 6 March.

