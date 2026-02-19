Lando Norris is not a rare supporter among the drivers of Formula 1’s new regulations. He just did not want to complain straight out of the box, and wanted to see how others reacted to what he said.

In reality, Norris says that he agrees with most of the driver comments made so far on the F1 2026 regulations. That includes the rather blunt criticism issued by Max Verstappen.

Lando Norris: ‘Just wanted to see the reaction’ to F1 2026 comments

Pre-season is nearing its conclusion, the teams and drivers having gone from Barcelona to official testing of the new F1 2026 cars in Bahrain. The reaction has been one of caution in majority.

Energy management will play a critical role in F1 2026. The electrical power has been tripled for these new engines, peaking at 350 kilowatts.

Representing a very different way of Formula 1 competition, the drivers have been largely downbeat in response.

Four-time World Champion Max Verstappen recently doubled down on his concerns, having called the new regulations “Formula E on steroids”, as well as failing to quash the idea that they could push him to quit the sport down the line.

Norris had said that Verstappen “can retire” if he wants, and that he was finding the new cars “a lot of fun”, which did not exactly align with what the majority of his peers are saying.

Norris has now revealed his true thoughts on the new F1 2026 cars.

“Honestly, I just wanted to say that. I didn’t want to complain about anything. I just wanted to say that and see what the reaction was of everyone,” Norris clarified when speaking with PlanetF1.com and others.

“So, it’s been quite an amusing week seeing the reactions of everyone, and it certainly made a lot of people comment and say a lot of things, which has been pretty funny. But no, I just wanted to see everyone’s reaction, so it’s been amusing.

“The cars are very different. Are they enjoyable and as good to drive as last year? Absolutely not. Is it still a challenge and good fun out there? I’m certainly not going to change my job for anything else. I still have fun, and it’s still the job that I love to do.

“But it’s certainly very different. Is it as pure? Is it as beautiful to drive as last year? Does it look as incredible? Definitely not.

“And I agree with Max, and a lot of comments, probably most of the comments I agree with.

“But it’s not that I don’t have fun out there. So there’s two sides. I do agree with basically every other driver, because I think every other drivers made their comments pretty clear. I just didn’t want to come out into the media and complain to everyone on the first weekend back.

“I want to still enjoy my time and just say what I feel. But I had fun last week. I’ve still been having fun out there now.

“As a championship, and with the FIA and with Formula 1, we’re trying to improve the car that we have now, because it’s certainly not the purest form of racing, and that’s what Formula 1 should be.

“A lot of the driving is focused on just trying to get the battery to work properly, and less focus on, how can you, as a driver, get everything out of the car.

“So, I completely agree with a lot of the comments. I just wanted to see everyone’s reactions for me saying something opposite.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

