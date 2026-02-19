Lewis Hamilton’s blistering practice start in Bahrain testing has added to the theory that Ferrari could have an advantage off the line in the F1 2026 season.

F1 is evaluating a revised start procedure ahead of the new season amid concerns that the new regulations could lead to dangerous incidents off the line at the start of grands prix.

Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari start pace raises fresh F1 2026 questions

The first trial went off without issue before a second practice start took place at the end of Thursday’s morning session in Bahrain, with Hamilton’s start catching the eye.

The Ferrari driver lined up behind George Russell on the grid with Lando Norris on the other side.

Hamilton had to dive to his right to avoid the Mercedes driver, such was his leap off the line. Russell spun his tyres as the lights went out, while Norris didn’t even move off the line.

Launches have emerged as a contentious issue this pre-season as the drivers are struggling to get their new F1 2026 power units into the ideal start configuration.

It stems from the removal of the MGU-H, which previously helped cover up turbo lag across the lower rev range, and without it, the cars are taking more time to prepare for launch.

The FIA announced on Thursday morning that the drivers could practice starts on the grid at the Bahrain International Circuit at the end of both sessions on Thursday, as well as Friday.

Russell, Hamilton, Norris and Oliver Bearman were the four drivers who took advantage.

Lining up and revving their power units as the five red lights shone, Hamilton’s launch was noticeably quicker than the others as he stormed off the line.

Russell spun his tyres and went sideways before catching the car, while Hamilton and Bearman came around him, both ahead of the Mercedes before Turn 1.

As for Norris, he sat stationary.

Russell had previously talked up Ferrari’s start; the Briton is just one rival wary that the Scuderia could have an advantage.

“I think Ferrari seems to be able to run higher gears than other manufacturers, which probably suggests they’ve got a smaller turbo than other manufacturers. So maybe they’re in a slightly easier position for their race starts,” he said.

It’s an advantage that Charles Leclerc says he will happily take with Melbourne just over two weeks away.

“The start is a very important moment of the race and it’s for sure something that we kept in our mind with this, with this new regulation, in order to be ready for that,” he told PlanetF1.com and other media in Bahrain.

“So it’s still tricky as it is, I think for everybody.

“Maybe we are a bit on the better side of things on that thing and I’m happy that is that way.

“In Australia, it will be as it is in every start – it’s a lot of places to be gained or lost if you have a good one or a bad one. And particularly this year is going to be very tricky so.

“If anything, I think we should be on the better side of all the grid.”

