Lewis Hamilton has argued that the protracted start requirements of F1 2026 do not pose a safety issue.

Concerns were raised following last week’s test that race starts posed a safety risk as cars struggled to get away from the line.

Ferrari driver plays down safety fears over longer 2026 race starts

New power unit regulations for F1 2026 have seen the time required to get a car off the line increase, with drivers having to balance battery requirements with spooling up the turbo.

The extended time frame that requires prompted concerns that, without change, there was insufficient time for drivers to complete that process before the lights went out to start a race.

It’s a point Hamilton conceded, but moved to allay fears that the current situation amounted to a safety risk.

“It’s definitely not dangerous,” insisted Hamilton when fronting PlanetF1.com and other accredited media at the Bahrain test.

“We should probably take that connotation away from it, because it’s just a different procedure. It’s just a longer procedure than it has been in the past.

“If right now, you put the five lights up, we would all still be standing there when the lights went out for a little bit longer.

“You can still pull away without the turbo going,” he added, “you probably will anti-stall a couple of times.

“Perhaps the anti-stall is something that maybe is a potential for some people, but I don’t think it’s dangerous.”

McLaren boss Andrea Stella flagged starts as one of three areas of concern for him following the opening three days in Bahrain last week.

He cited the fact that, given the disparity between power unit manufacturers, it created a scenario where some may be capable of starting far more quickly than others.

He also cited lift and coast techniques and overtaking mode as elements that would be discussed within the F1 Commission, which met on Wednesday.

The logical outcome, Stella suggested, was adjusting the timing of the start sequence such that all cars had sufficient time to prepare their cars correctly.

It’s an issue that, primarily, will affect those at the back – with the start procedure traditionally beginning shortly after the final car forms up on the grid.

Bottas, whose all-new Cadillac team has moved mountains to be prepared for F1 2026, is among those expected to feature towards the rear.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s more dangerous than before,” he ventured.

“The main difference is, where they’re sitting now, today, at this point with longer hold revs, and I think we got to figure out something for that.

“My only concern with that is, let’s say you’re at the back of the grid for the race start, once you start putting your hold revs, the light will already start going; you won’t have enough time to get the turbo spinning before the lights go off.

“But that’s obviously only an issue for the for the drivers at the back.

“Apart from that, I think we’ll find solutions.

“I don’t see any element of danger in just having longer hold revs.”

During the opening test, Hamilton performed a practice start at the end of pit lane, and was timed as revving his Ferrari for 22 seconds before pulling away.

It was a moment that went viral as F1TV filmed it as an example of the new starting procedure, the seven-time champion having not taken part in the end-of-test practice start last Friday night.

“I just watched everyone,” Hamilton began, with Verstappen chiming in suggesting he was ‘just revving it’.

The Dutchman also offered a simple, pragmatic solution to the issue should drivers hold safety concerns.

“You can always start from the pit lane if you feel unsafe,” he quipped.

“You catch up anyway to the back of the pack by Turn 4. It’s okay.”

