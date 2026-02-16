As the second Bahrain test moves closer into view, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, and race starts crop up as key topics in latest F1 news headlines.

A clip of Hamilton‘s practice start has sparked debate, while F1 commentator Alex Brundle has called for the FIA to act before Melbourne as safety concerns over F1 2026 race starts continue to circulate. All of this and more, so let’s get to it.

Lewis Hamilton’s lengthy Bahrain practice start intentional?

Formula 1 technical expert Sam Collins reckons it could have been.

The modern F1 cars are far harder to prepare for launch with the new, MGU-H-less engines. With concerns over safety at race starts a hot topic, the recent comments made by Mercedes’ George Russell about Ferrari has thrust the Scuderia into the spotlight.

A clip has since emerged online of Hamilton revving the Ferrari for 22 seconds at a practice start, while Collins was watching on. Fierce debate has erupted over Hamilton’s action, with Collins suggesting that Hamilton “might have done” that on purpose, as a crucial F1 Commission analysis of the race start procedure looms.

Alex Brundle calls for FIA intervention

Formula 1 pundit and commentator, Alex Brundle, believes that the FIA must “step in” to eliminate these safety concerns over race starts.

Brundle warns that stalling on a packed grid is “one of the scariest things in racing.”

Red Bull denies joining Mercedes engine opposition

On top of the race starts, another major topic of debate, and one which could also be settled before Melbourne, is the unrest from rivals over Mercedes’ engine.

Amid reports that Mercedes has found a way to increase the engine compression ratio when running hot, rivals are reportedly pushing for a new hot-temperature test to be introduced.

Initial reports had Red Bull joining Mercedes in utilising this loophole, yet the talk now is of a united front of rival manufacturers against Mercedes.

Red Bull’s Pierre Waché insists his team didn’t change sides – it just wants a “fair” playing field.

Alpine warns of opening can of worms on engines

Should those manufacturers successfully push through a rule change ahead of the season, then Alpine’s Steve Nielsen has concerns over the ramifications which he fears could be more broadly felt in other areas of the regulations in future.

Alpine is being powered by the Mercedes engine as part of a new alliance.

Honda playing catch-up with Aston Martin

A former Mercedes customer in the form of Aston Martin, which is beginning its Honda works engine partnership, has endured a challenging pre-season so far.

Off the pace in Bahrain test one, both Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso made it clear that there is work to be done.

Honda says it made key learnings during last week’s Bahrain test. The Japanese manufacturer is “playing catch-up” at this stage.

