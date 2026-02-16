Former McLaren driver David Coulthard believes that Oscar Piastri will be more consistent in F1 2026, which “might make it difficult” for Lando Norris.

Furthermore, another ex-McLaren driver in the form of Juan Pablo Montoya, has suggested that Norris needs at least one more, maybe two more titles to be truly feared by his F1 rivals.

David Coulthard and Juan Pablo Montoya assess McLaren’s driver dynamic

Piastri is a driver with a point to prove in F1 2026.

The Melbourne native led much of the 2025 Drivers’ Championship, though a wobble in the second-half of the season opened the door for McLaren teammate Norris, and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Piastri ultimately finished third in the standings, as Norris claimed his first title, two points up the road from Verstappen.

But, Piastri has been tipped to bounce back by Coulthard, a 13-time grand prix winner.

“I would expect Oscar to be, let’s say, more consistent over the year than he managed,” said Coulthard via the Up To Speed X channel.

“And therefore, that might make it difficult for Lando.”

Despite winning the title in 2025, Norris does not have that fear factor aura around him, so says Montoya, who took three of his seven grand prix wins as a McLaren driver.

But, Montoya told Norris how he can make the other F1 drivers fear his name.

“I think they’re going to gun more for the people who have got the fastest car. For people to fear Lando Norris, he needs to win another one or two more championships,” said Montoya via Vision4Sport.

“Last season, he won with the best car, he took advantage of the best car and did a mega job and won the championship.

“But it wasn’t like when Max won his first championship, that was all the drama with Lewis Hamilton. That first championship for Max was a big thing. The next championship? Probably anybody in that car would have been world champion.

“And that’s how a lot of people look at Lando.

“But the reality of this sport is if you don’t have the fastest car, you don’t win.”

After all, it is not like the 2025 Red Bull which Verstappen used to fight back so impressively was a clearly inferior car at all times.

McLaren, on occasion, opened the door for a Verstappen fightback, sure. Qatar quickly comes to mind.

But, when the chips were down, and Verstappen was applying maximum pressure, Norris was the one to keep his head, and delivered the results necessary to become champion.

Piastri, meanwhile, must prove in F1 2026 that he has been able to go away, work on his weaknesses, and come back as the complete package.

His trophy laden junior career shows what a talent Piastri is, but it is another level to get over the finish line as Formula 1 World Champion, like Norris did.

Whether Piastri gets the chance at another title shot in F1 2026, is unclear. The chassis and engine rules have changed, so it is all eyes on the MCL40 to see how competitive that car is.

However, title on the line or not, Piastri now has a World Champion reference on the other side of the garage.

If he does not get the opportunity to prove that he can win the big one just yet, then beating the reigning World Champion is the next best thing.

