Lewis Hamilton completed the fastest race simulation of any driver at the first Bahrain test, according to Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz.

It is noted by Kravitz, that factors such as a more rubbered-in track, and rivals completing a race run at a different time of day, could have played a part, though Sky F1’s pit-lane reporter declared Ferrari the new frontrunners. Indeed, McLaren boss Andrea Stella pointed to Ferrari and Mercedes as the fastest teams after looking at the race simulations.

Lewis Hamilton faster than Charles Leclerc in Bahrain?

According to Kravitz, Hamilton did have the beating of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc and everyone else in his race run on Day 3 in Bahrain.

Based on what Kravitz and Sky F1 colleague Craig Slater have heard from the teams to have analysed long-run performance, Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari are in good shape.

“Do we have a new number one,” Slater began, after Mercedes came out of the Barcelona test marked down as top dog.

Kravitz replied: “We do. With the upgrade package that they brought to Day 2 here in Bahrain, new front wing, new floor, new diffuser, Ferrari, on race simulations, with Charles Leclerc Day 2, and Lewis Hamilton Day 3, they are quickest on a race simulation.

“They completed the Bahrain Grand Prix quicker than anybody else, period.”

Slater came in with the cue: “And not only that, but Lewis Hamilton fans, listen to this…”

Kravitz took back over with: “Lewis’ race run was quicker than Charles’ race run.

“But, it was on a more rubbered-in track. But, at the same time of day.”

Race simulations are often a more reliable source to judge where a team is at, compared to headline times, in testing.

The buzz around Hamilton and Ferrari was supported by the analysis of McLaren team principal Andrea Stella.

However, from what the McLaren boss said, Mercedes must still be considered a leading outfit alongside Ferrari.

“In terms of race pace, I can confirm that the race pace of Ferrari looks pretty competitive in the simulation that Hamilton did today,” Stella told PlanetF1.com and others.

“And then there was at the same time, one from [Kimi] Antonelli and one from Oscar [Piastri]. I think Antonelli and Hamilton were quicker than us today in the race simulation, when you look at the times.

“I would say that yesterday, Charles’s one was quite competitive, and at the same level as today’s simulations.

“At the same time, I just invite everyone to just be careful looking too much into what we see in testing.

“However, early indications from a competitiveness point of view, I think definitely put Ferrari and Mercedes at the top of the list in terms of those that seem to be ready from a performance point of view, in particular.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

