Sebastian Vettel admitted that he realised that he did not truly appreciate the success he experienced with Red Bull in the moment.

Vettel won four titles with Red Bull, but it’s the moments with brilliant teammates—not the trophies—that he remembers most.

Vettel did not ‘enjoy the moment so much’ at Red Bull

A graduate of the Red Bull Junior Team, Vettel gave the Austrian squad its first taste of F1 title glory. Between 2010-13, team and driver reeled off four consecutive Drivers’ and Constructors’ Championship wins.

It was only later that Vettel truly tapped into his gratitude for those times.

“My dream was always one [title], then naturally, you go again and then there’s the next race,” said Vettel in a Entrepreneur Middle East interview.

“It’s a bit of a shame because you don’t enjoy the moment so much, because the next race is coming and you’re so focused on doing it again, and it’s what you’re working towards.

“But then, later in my career, I realised I had that privilege of so many races, and working with very gifted people mostly.

“For sure, the trophies and the championships is one thing, and is what people rate and see as success, but I think later on, you sort of redefine what success means.

“I think I’ve not left any burning bridges. I made a lot of friends and had great experiences with people that I’m sharing. It’s those sorts of stories that really make who you are, rather than what you did and you achieved in a certain moment.”

Vettel was asked to describe his Red Bull career in one word.

“Hungry.

“Both myself and the team were very, very hungry and ambitious.”

From Red Bull, Vettel joined Ferrari in 2015, looking to restore title-winning ways to the Scuderia.

Vettel did win 14 races as a Ferrari driver, but did not succeed in winning a further title.

After his Red Bull success, Vettel was asked to describe his Ferrari journey in one word.

“Passionate,” was the word which Vettel chose.

He added: “I met a lot of passionate people. I was very passionate.

“We weren’t as successful as we set out to be, but still, I think it was a great time.”

For a driver who won four World Championships and 53 grands prix, Vettel nonetheless has a plethora of career highlights to go to.

But, when it comes to picking his best race, his struggles to do so shaped how he looks at life now.

“I often had that question, has this and this race been the best, or what has been your best race, and I’m not really good at answering that question,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s great that I have the privilege to pick from so many, but at some point, I came up with the answer that the best one is still to come.

“That has become my mantra, that the best day, or the best race, is still to come, looking forward. Because otherwise, what do you look forward to if you always look back.”

