Max Verstappen confirmed he was working on an entry to the Nurburgring 24 Hours and joked that at least he would be able to drive flat out, unlike in the new F1 season.

Verstappen was his straight-talking self on Thursday in Bahrain as he poured cold water on the new Formula 1 regulations being a good thing and his apparent dislike of the energy-saving techniques required has raised further questions of whether he may quit the series to go racing elsewhere.

Max Verstappen working on Nurburgring entry after NLS schedule change

In the meantime, an entry into the race in May looks increasingly likely after the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie moved its schedule to not clash with Formula 1. Previously, the second race of the NLS season clashed with the Japanese Grand Prix but that has now been brought forward by a week.

Verstappen was asked about the possibility of him missing that as a warm-up race and confirmed he was working on a way to take part.

“Looking at it now, at least, you can drive flat out there without looking after my battery,” he said. “I want to do it. We are working on it to make it happen but I cannot confirm it yet.

“It’s great, of course, from the organisers that they change the date, because I think if I, if I do it [the 24hr race], of course, I need one race of preparation, compared to guys that have been doing it for a while and have a bit more experience.

“Also, for me, doing it in a new car that I’ve not driven there at the Nordschleife, I think you need a race just to learn the procedures.

“Even for me, doing a pit stop, doing a driver change, I normally don’t do that, so all these little things, I just want to prepare well for them, potentially participating in the 24 hour race.”

There had been rumours that Toto Wolff was one figure leading the charge to have the NLS date moved but the Mercedes boss said while he had no personal involvement, the company did.

“It wasn’t me personally,” he told the media in Bahrain. “It was AMG together with the NLS organisers. I mean, it’s an obvious benefit for all the participants and for the series.

“I don’t know the figures I heard, I can’t remember them, but between a normal NLS round, we have 100 times more spectators on YouTube with Max participating than otherwise. You know the numbers? It was like 10,000 to 750,000 or something crazy, you need to read it up.

“So it’s a no-brainer to change it, and I think it’s great for the 24 hours, for the fans to have Max there, and obviously driving a Mercedes is something we enjoy.”

