Max Verstappen has been bluntly told by Lando Norris that “it’s not like he has to be here”, and that “he can retire”, after Verstappen failed to rule out leaving Formula 1 over the “anti-racing” regulations.

Verstappen surpassed 100 laps on the opening day of Bahrain pre-season testing, but gave a scathing assessment of Formula 1’s new ruleset. Norris confirmed that he does not share Verstappen’s opinion, and feels that a driver “can’t really complain” when they are getting “paid a stupid amount of money to drive” and travel the world.

Lando Norris to Max Verstappen: ‘He can retire’

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Verstappen was especially punchy as he gave a glum assessment of Formula 1’s new rulebook, with 50/50 electric and biofuel engines having come into play, powering smaller, lighter cars.

With the increase of electrical power, energy management will play a critical role in all aspects of on-track competition from F1 2026.

Verstappen called the regulations “anti-racing”, and dubbed it “Formula E on steroids.”

Verstappen said that a “winning car doesn’t matter” to him, but one that he enjoyes driving does, his comments leaving the door open for the idea that these regulations could see him retire from Formula 1.

“It needs to be fun to drive as well, I think, at this stage of my career,” he told PlanetF1.com and others. “I mean, I am, of course, also exploring other things outside of Formula 1 to have fun at.

“I know that we’re stuck with this regulation for quite a while. So, yeah, let’s see.”

Norris was informed of Verstappen’s comments, and the reigning World Champion was equally blunt in his response to the four-time Champion. He also reflected on his own experience so far driving the new era F1 car.

“A lot of fun. I really enjoy it,” Norris told PlanetF1.com and others.

“So, yeah, if he wants to retire, he can retire.”

Norris added: “I mean, Formula 1 changes all the time. Sometimes it’s a bit better to drive, sometimes not as good to drive.

“But, I mean, we get paid a stupid amount of money to drive, so you can’t really complain in the end of the day.

“Any driver can go and find something else to do. It’s not like he has to be here, or any driver has to be here.

“It’s a challenge, but it’s a good, fun challenge for the engineers, for the drivers. It’s different. You have to drive it in a different way and understand things differently and manage things differently.

“But I still get to drive cars and travel the world and have a lot of fun. So no nothing to complain about.”

Latest F1 2026 talking points via PlanetF1.com

Nigel Mansell warns FIA over 50/50 engine split and ‘chaos’ risk

Opinion: Formula 1 is undermining innovation with 2026 engine politics

Norris was asked whether he believes his positive mindset in regards to these new regulations can be an advantage for him on the track.

“Not really. I don’t expect Max is going to go out and not give a sh*t,” Norris responded. “He’s going to try and win. Max is never going to not try. Just you’re not going to smile as much, maybe, I guess that might be the case.

“It certainly doesn’t feel as quick as the past few years, and it certainly doesn’t handle as perfectly and those things. But, I’m sure if he came into this and this was the F1 car he started driving, then he probably would say it’s amazing compared to the older cars. Doesn’t feel as pretty and beautiful to drive, but it’s still pretty good.

“And it’s still early days, you know, it’s early days of a regulation that’s meant to be a good amount slower. But if you fast forward to the end of this year and look at the next year already, we’re going to be going a lot quicker by then.

“So anyone and everyone can make their own opinions and have their own opinions and say and decide what they want to do. No one should complain about that or be upset about it. Every driver has their own opinions, and he didn’t like it, and I like it.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Aston Martin ‘needs to find four seconds’ as Lance Stroll lifts lid on AMR26 struggles