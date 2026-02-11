Lando Norris may carry the number ‘1’ on his McLaren, but it is George Russell who has emerged as the favourite for the F1 2026 title – a claim that Norris laughed off with a “completely agree” response.

As for Russell, the Mercedes driver has downplayed the billing as it makes no difference to his personal belief that he can do it.

Is George Russell the favourite ahead of Lando Norris?

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Impressing during the pre-season Barcelona shakedown, where Mercedes reportedly topped the lap count with Russell second quickest on the unofficial timesheet, Mercedes is being widely tipped to start F1’s new era as the team to beat.

Having dominated when Formula 1 last overhauled its engine rules back in 2014, Mercedes faltered in the ground-effect era as its cars suffered with porpoising.

However, last season was the final campaign with those cars; Formula 1 returns to overbody aerodynamics this season with all-new, shorter, lighter cars that incorporate active aerodynamics.

The engine formula is also new, the sport moving onto power units that run on a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power.

F1 2026: Formula 1’s season of change

F1 overtaking rules: Guidelines, rules of engagement and possible penalties

How F1 2026 aero rules aim to beat dirty air — and where teams can still innovate

Last year, there was already speculation that Mercedes had gained a march on its rivals with the new power units, speculation that appears to have been correct given Mercedes’ performance during the shakedown.

It has bookmakers billing Russell as the favourite to win this year’s championship.

“Didn’t really feel anything from hearing that, to be honest,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets in response to that.

“I’ve said for a long time, I feel ready to fight for a world championship. And whether we have that comment above us or not, that does not change my approach one single bit.

“I’m working so hard. Team, everybody here has been working flat out to really maximise this new set of regulations.

“And I’m honestly just so excited by the challenge, because it is a huge challenge adapting to these new cars – how the energy management works, the reharvesting of the batteries, getting your head around the boost system, the overtake modes, the active aero.

“There’s a lot of things we need to learn very quickly, but I feel I can take advantage from that. And I feel confident with myself and my team.”

But while Russell may be the favourite with some of the bookies, it is his compatriot Norris who goes into the F1 2026 championship bearing the number ‘1’ on his McLaren.

The reigning World Champion was asked by Sky F1 about Russell’s favourite tag and laughed it off.

“He is the massive favourite, to be honest with you,” Norris replied with a chuckle. “I completely agree with the bookmakers.”

On a more serious note, Norris believes it is only a matter of time before his compatriot wins a Drivers’ title.

The compatriots know one another well and went wheel-to-wheel for the 2018 Formula 2 championship, which Russell won ahead of Norris, before entering Formula 1 together in 2019.

“Me and George get along well,” Norris added. “It’s not like we talk every day. But I think we have a lot of respect for each other.

“He shows that towards me and I completely believe he’ll win a championship in the future, whether that’s this year or next year, whatever it may be.

“I’ve enjoyed my battles with him, and he’s a lovely guy, so I’ve enjoyed all of it.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Zak Brown hits back at ‘very uninformed’ Oscar Piastri bias claims