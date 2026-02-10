Williams hit the track in Bahrain with its FW48 in F1 2026 livery as the team used one of its two filming days ahead of Wednesday’s test.

Having completed a shakedown earlier in the month at Silverstone with a unique livery, Williams was in action in Bahrain on Tuesday morning. This time, the FW48 sported the livery that the team will race this season.

Williams returns to traditional blue livery after unique shakedown design

Williams missed the opening pre-season shakedown, a behind-closed-doors outing at the Circuit de Catalunya, as the car was delayed.

“Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance,” read a short statement from the team.

Despite that, team principal James Vowles declared that the “car itself is the best I’ve seen us produce here.

“But that does not mean necessarily… that doesn’t indicate where it is on a timing sheet. That’s what Bahrain and beyond will tell us.”

Vowles and Williams are now just 24 hours away from getting their first indication as to how the FW48 lines up against its rivals.

The team made up a bit of lost ground from missing the Barcelona shakedown as it opted for a filming day on Tuesday. That means Williams can complete 200km, or 36 laps of the Sakhir circuit.

Williams took the opportunity to reveal its colours for the F1 2026 season, the team dropping the shakedown livery for its traditional blue, with some white towards the rear tyres.

“The FW48 rolls out in its new livery for the very first time,” said the team in the X post.

The FW48 rolls out in its new livery for the very first time 💙 pic.twitter.com/LPJdfdcNiw — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) February 10, 2026

Earlier in the day, Williams had posted photos of Sainz and Albon arriving in the Bahrain paddock for the filming day.

Cameras rolling in Bahrain for filming day 📸🇧🇭 pic.twitter.com/VU0v4lAKbm — Atlassian Williams F1 Team (@WilliamsF1) February 10, 2026

