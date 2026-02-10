Sky F1 has confirmed that full live coverage of testing will return for the final pre-season test of F1 2026 in Bahrain next week.

It comes after PlanetF1.com revealed last month that only limited coverage would be available for this week’s second test at Sakhir.

Sky F1 confirms full live coverage to return for final F1 2026 test in Bahrain

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Testing has regularly been broadcast live over recent years with F1’s pre-season schedule limited to just three days of running since 2023.

However, the introduction of the new regulations has seen the testing calendar expanded to three separate tests ahead the F1 2026 season.

A five-day test – officially named ‘Shakedown Week’ – was held behind closed doors in Barcelona last month as the teams got to grips with their new cars for the first time.

Ranked: Martin Brundle and Jacques Villeneuve among best Sky F1 pundits

Ranking the best pundits in F1: Brundle, Rosberg, Hill and more all rated

Jacques Villeneuve’s bold and savage quotes: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton targeted

A three-day test will begin in Bahrain tomorrow (February 11) before the final test of the winter is held across February 18-20.

PlanetF1.com revealed on January 22 that the second test was in line for limited television coverage, with plans in place for full coverage to return for the final test at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Sky F1 announced last week that only the final hour of each day’s running will be shown live during the second test.

The broadcaster has now confirmed that full live coverage will return for the third and final test next week.

Sky F1 will show live coverage from 0650 UK time (0950 Bahrain) each morning across February 18-20.

Following a lunch break, the afternoon/evening session will be broadcast live from 1155 (1455 Bahrain).

In addition to its live coverage, Sky F1 will also air its nightly ‘testing wrap’ show from 2000 UK time.

Live coverage of testing over recent years has been a shared broadcast between the Sky F1 and F1 TV television crews.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Will Adrian Newey’s F1 legacy be defined in Aston Martin’s new era?