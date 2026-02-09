Sky F1 pundit Martin Brundle has led tributes to Lindsey Vonn after the skiing icon suffered a fractured leg in an accident at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Vonn went down while competing in the women’s downhill competition at the Milano Cortina Games on Sunday, with the 41-year-old airlifted to hospital.

Martin Brundle: Lindsey Vonn has ‘my absolute respect’

It was later confirmed that the 41-year-old has had surgery after suffering a fracture to her left leg in the incident.

Vonn’s decision to participate in the Winter Olympics has been criticised in some quarters having ruptured ligaments in her left knee nine days prior to her accident.

The American has regularly attended F1 races over recent years and revealed in 2020 that she had considered a switch to motorsport.

In a post to social media on Sunday, Brundle wished the “brave” Vonn well, adding that she has his “absolute respect.”

He wrote: “Heal well Lindsey Vonn.

“What an incredibly brave, determined, and relentless competitor, you have my absolute respect.”

Appearing on the In depth with Graham Bensinger show in 2020, Vonn revealed that she was dissuaded from a move into motor racing after being warned of the potential personal sacrifices involved.

She said: “I was thinking about switching to Formula 1 and trying to be a driver, but I couldn’t because they wanted me to fully commit to three years and they were like: ‘You can’t get pregnant, and you can’t do anything.’

“And I’m like: ‘I don’t know if I really want to do that.’

“That would have been something that was very exciting for the person I am.”

As reported by PlanetF1.com last week, former F1 test driver Simona de Silvestro is taking part in the Winter Olympics with the Italian bobsleigh team.

De Silvestro, who was born in Switzerland, tested a 2012-spec Sauber F1 car at Fiorano in 2014 as part of a plan to reach Formula 1.

