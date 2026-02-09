In its F1 2026 season launch, McLaren took the covers off the MCL40, a challenger with which the teams hopes to continue its title-winning ways.

Having ran with a black livery in the Barcelona shakedown, the true colours of the McLaren MCL40 became clear on Monday, as the official start of pre-season testing in Bahrain moves closer.

McLaren MCL40 unveiled to the world

With teams requested to use camouflage liveries in Barcelona – where an unofficial shakedown test took place between 26-30 January – the true colours of the F1 2026 grid remained unclear at that time.

But, McLaren has now shown off its MCL40 in final livery form. Retaining the trademark papaya and black, it is a familiar feeling livery, one which will be instantly recognisable on the track in F1 2026.

“I think it looks great,” Oscar Piastri reacted. “A bit more papaya this year, especially at the front, which is nice.

“But obviously, keeping with a very similar livery to what’s been successful for the last few years.

“Just a small tweak, but it’s good to see that there is more papaya on there.”

McLaren heads into the new season as reigning, defending double champions. But, the challenge to remain in top spot is on.

New chassis and power unit regulations are in effect, as McLaren looks to demonstrate that a change of rules – one of the biggest season to season shake-ups in F1 history – is not about to bring its era to a close.

Lando Norris, the new World Champion, will proudly sport the number ‘1’ on his McLaren in F1 2026, having risen to end Max Verstappen’s time at the summit after a thrilling battle for the 2025 crown.

“As much as I loved the test livery that we had, this is the one that’s always going to be better throughout the course of a season, on TV and all those things,” said Norris as he reacted to the MCL40’s livery.

“Sticking to what worked.”

