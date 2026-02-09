After an apparent romantic getaway post-Barcelona test, Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian appeared in public at the Super Bowl.

Recent reports claimed that Hamilton, the seven-time F1 World Champion, had been dating US reality star Kim Kardashian. Their appearance at Super Bowl LX is being described as their first public outing as an item.

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian on Super Bowl date?

That is certainly how it is being described.

The Sun recently claimed that Hamilton and Kardashian had indulged in what appeared a ‘very romantic’ getaway at the exclusive Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds. That was said to have been following the five-day Barcelona F1 2026 shakedown, which ran from 26-30 January.

Hamilton reportedly set the fastest time of that test, one closed to the media. He was said to have clocked a 1:16.348 late on Day 5, which bettered the previous benchmark, set by George Russell, by a tenth.

Neither Hamilton nor Kardashian has confirmed a relationship, but, the rumours were sent into overdrive when the pair were spotted together at the latest staging of the iconic Super Bowl.

It has widely been described as the ‘first public outing’ for Hamilton and Kardashian, in a budding romance which until now had been kept behind closed doors.

Hamilton and Kardashian watched on as the Seattle Seahawks recorded a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, making Seattle two-time champions.

For Hamilton, a crucial F1 2026 campaign is moving closer, one in which he will look to banish the demons of a poor first season with Ferrari.

Following his blockbuster move from Mercedes, Hamilton went the entire 2025 campaign without a podium, in what was a winless season for Ferrari.

With the new chassis and engine regulations in play for F1 2026, anticipation is building to discover whether Hamilton will fare better in this new generation of F1 car, having struggled to master the ground effect machinery.

Topping the Barcelona shakedown was an encouraging start, as Hamilton spoke of the “winning mentality” which he could feel within the Ferrari team.

However, 1996 World Champion Damon Hill has poured cold water on the significance of Hamilton’s P1 time, calling it an “utterly pointless” fastest lap grab from Ferrari.

